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Nike Air Rift Breathe Zapatillas - Mujer - Blanco/Pure Platinum

Nike Air Rift Breathe

Zapatillas - Mujer

119,99 €
Blanco/Pure Platinum
Negro/Blanco/Cool Grey
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Disfruta del look perfecto para buen el tiempo con las Nike Air Rift Breathe. Este modelo es fácil de poner y quitar gracias a los detalles de la correa de cierre por contacto y cuenta con un diseño dividido en la puntera basado en las originales del 96. La amortiguación Nike Air del talón y la mediasuela de espuma suave ofrecen una gran suavidad y aportan un estilo veraniego e ideal para lucir bajo el sol.


  • Color mostrado: Blanco/Pure Platinum
  • Modelo: 848386-100

Nike Air Rift Breathe

119,99 €

360 GRADOS DE FRESCURA VERANIEGA.

Disfruta del look perfecto para buen el tiempo con las Nike Air Rift Breathe. Este modelo es fácil de poner y quitar gracias a los detalles de la correa de cierre por contacto y cuenta con un diseño dividido en la puntera basado en las originales del 96. La amortiguación Nike Air del talón y la mediasuela de espuma suave ofrecen una gran suavidad y aportan un estilo veraniego e ideal para lucir bajo el sol.

Ventajas

  • Parte superior Nike Tech Ultramesh para mantener la transpirabilidad y la ligereza y aportar textura y profundidad.
  • Diseño dividido en la puntera para ofrecer una pisada natural y captar el estilo original del 96.
  • Correas en el talón y el mediopié para personalizar la comodidad.
  • Unidad Air-Sole en el talón con una mediasuela de espuma suave para ofrecer suavidad.
  • Plantilla perforada para mantener la transpirabilidad y añadir suavidad.
  • Detalles de goma en la suela exterior con patrón resistente para mayor durabilidad y tracción

Detalles del producto

  • Swoosh bordado
  • Cierres por contacto
  • Color mostrado: Blanco/Pure Platinum
  • Modelo: 848386-100

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Evaluaciones (49)

4.4 estrellas

  • way more comfortable than i thought

    Bucky

    i got these bc i thought they were so cute but they have been so much more comfortable than i could have imagined!

  • Simply the best!

    carla.adem1307

    These are the most comfortable trainers ever! I can not tell you how many pairs I have had since they were released years ago! Highly recommended! And super speedy shipping too!

  • They So Comfortable and can dress up or down🙋‍♀️

    NakeishaL266594286

    I love these Sneakers 💯so much Nike Need to Make More Colors I have been waiting for need Colors over a year and they still just have The same Black and White 😔that I Already Purchase🤷‍♀️

Nike Air Rift Breathe Zapatillas - Mujer

Nike Air Rift Breathe

119,99 €

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