Nike Air Max 90 Premium Zapatillas - Hombre

Ok
Manuel597420244
Tutto bene grazie. Ordine perfetto è arrivato velocemente. Tutto ok
Celebra el mayor espectáculo del fútbol con estas icónicas Air Max 90. Los estampados en espiral y los tonos grises presentan llamativos detalles en naranja para representar al equipo "Oranje". Estas zapatillas se mantienen fieles a sus orígenes en el running con la clásica suela tipo gofre, y combinan revestimientos cosidos con detalles texturizados para ofrecer ese look noventero que tanto te gusta. Los colores llamativos y la amortiguación visible ponen el toque definitivo a estas zapatillas.
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Celebra el mayor espectáculo del fútbol con estas icónicas Air Max 90. Los estampados en espiral y los tonos grises presentan llamativos detalles en naranja para representar al equipo "Oranje". Estas zapatillas se mantienen fieles a sus orígenes en el running con la clásica suela tipo gofre, y combinan revestimientos cosidos con detalles texturizados para ofrecer ese look noventero que tanto te gusta. Los colores llamativos y la amortiguación visible ponen el toque definitivo a estas zapatillas.
Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.
Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.
4.8 estrellas
Ok
Manuel597420244
Tutto bene grazie. Ordine perfetto è arrivato velocemente. Tutto ok
Great fit, colors and styling; very comfy shoe to wear.
Christopher198865
Love the fit, usually wear a size 13 in other brands, butfits great for my big wide foot using Nikes sizing chart. Been wearing skateboard shoes for the past 30 years, these are so comfortable compared to those. I really like this shoe. I like the option to have them laced wider with a wider set of lacing holes down by the toes. Color combination of the different grays along with the vibrant orange accent is really nicely styled.
Awesome 90s.
john646473682
The Premium title is deserved. These look and feel great. The quality is outstanding, I can’t recommend them enough.
Nike Air Max 90 Premium