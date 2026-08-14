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Air Jordan Mule Zapatillas de golf - Negro/Blanco/Gris medio

Air Jordan Mule

Zapatillas de golf

109,99 €
Negro/Blanco/Gris medio
Blanco/Varsity Red/Negro
Selecciona tu tallaGuía de tallas
Recogida gratuita
Click and Collect disponible al pasar por caja

Sumérgete en el paraíso antes y después del partido, tanto de camino al último hoyo después de la puntuación más baja como preparándote para la próxima ronda con las nuevas Jordan 1 G Mule. Ofrecen fácil acceso, diseño llamativo y el espíritu y la comodidad atemporales de Jordan.


  • Color mostrado: Negro/Blanco/Gris medio
  • Modelo: FJ1214-003

Air Jordan Mule

109,99 €

Sumérgete en el paraíso antes y después del partido, tanto de camino al último hoyo después de la puntuación más baja como preparándote para la próxima ronda con las nuevas Jordan 1 G Mule. Ofrecen fácil acceso, diseño llamativo y el espíritu y la comodidad atemporales de Jordan.

Estilo Mule

El diseño mule permite ponértelas sin usar las manos después de quitarte los clavos en el aparcamiento o para ir corriendo a la tienda.

Espuma suave

La espuma viscoelástica suave se sitúa directamente bajo el pie para ofrecer una amortiguación adicional, perfecta para hacer recados antes de la ronda o para relajarse después de un montón de "birdies" en el último hoyo.

Lengüeta de piel

La lengüeta reforzada de piel sintética ofrece un fácil acceso y no se mueve de camino al campo de golf. Ofrece comodidad en el tobillo y facilidad de limpieza.

Más ventajas

  • Piel flor está perforada con pequeños orificios para mejorar la transpirabilidad.
  • Suela exterior adherente con un agarre excelente en los trayectos de ida y vuelta al campo.

Detalles del producto

  • Color mostrado: Negro/Blanco/Gris medio
  • Modelo: FJ1214-003

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Evaluaciones (173)

4.7 estrellas

  • Favorite sneaker ever!

    KimberlyM147332194

    I usually don't like Nike because they are not comfortable on my feet, usually big and bulky, heavy, or too narrow. But these are my favorite sneakers ever. I wear them almost every day, they are perfect for going to pilates to just slide them off. My go to when running errands, can just slip them on and go. I wish they would come out with more lighter colors like white with colored checks, so they can go with more. Since there isn't a women's option, they should make more unisex colors.

  • Mules are the best !!!

    Hal517604722

    These mules are awesome shoes ,I like them so much I have three pairs and plan on a fourth! I normally wear a 10.5 but in Jordans I go up a half size , especially the mules or your heel will be riding on the end of the shoe . So I wear an 11 in these and they are the most comfortable shoe I own .

  • jean-Philippem490234932

    Top 👍 Très confortable. Ne pas hésiter

Air Jordan Mule Zapatillas de golf

Air Jordan Mule

109,99 €

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