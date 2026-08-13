Air Jordan 4 RM Zapatillas - Hombre

New Kicks
eric235974015
Got them in yesterday, gotta say I’m impressed by the design up front and color/material… can’t wait to break them in today
Estas zapatillas reinventan las inconfundibles AJ4 para el día a día. Nos hemos centrado en la comodidad y la durabilidad manteniendo el look clásico que más te gusta. La unidad Max Air del talón amortigua cada pisada, y los elementos de la parte superior (el ala, el ojal y el talón) se combinan en una estructura flexible y resistente que envuelve las zapatillas para añadir resistencia a tus desplazamientos del día a día.
Air Jordan 4 RM
Estas zapatillas reinventan las inconfundibles AJ4 para el día a día. Nos hemos centrado en la comodidad y la durabilidad manteniendo el look clásico que más te gusta. La unidad Max Air del talón amortigua cada pisada, y los elementos de la parte superior (el ala, el ojal y el talón) se combinan en una estructura flexible y resistente que envuelve las zapatillas para añadir resistencia a tus desplazamientos del día a día.
Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.
Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.
4.7 estrellas
New Kicks
eric235974015
Got them in yesterday, gotta say I’m impressed by the design up front and color/material… can’t wait to break them in today
High quality materials, subtle good looks.
TimothyB508546289
Very comfortable shoe, high quality grades of leather in different places. Even the synthetic fabrics are nice and comfy, namely around the ankle area. A little stiff at first as real leather usually is, but they didn't take long to break in. I wish they'd shrink down the shoehorn on the back of the regular AJ4 like this so it's not constantly scraping my achilles.
Work for what I need
RobertE173844184
I bought these shoes as a coaching shoe that was intended to be a little plain and not too flashy so they’d go with golf pants or slacks. They will. They’re pretty comfy other than the tongue. I wear them loose and untied so the tongue kept rolling on me. Now that I’ve worn them for a few hours, the tongue is staying put. So far, I like the looks of them and hope to be flying in from the free throw line soon!
Air Jordan 4 RM