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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Zapatillas - Mujer - Off Noir/Chalk/Blanco perla/Chalk

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Zapatillas - Mujer

149,99 €
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Recogida gratuita
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Las Air Jordan 1 Mid aportan un estilo para la cancha y comodidad premium a un look icónico. La unidad Air-Sole amortigua el juego en la cancha, al tiempo que la zona del tobillo acolchada ofrece una mayor sujeción.


  • Color mostrado: Off Noir/Chalk/Blanco perla/Chalk
  • Modelo: IO0760-001

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

149,99 €

Las Air Jordan 1 Mid aportan un estilo para la cancha y comodidad premium a un look icónico. La unidad Air-Sole amortigua el juego en la cancha, al tiempo que la zona del tobillo acolchada ofrece una mayor sujeción.

Ventajas

  • Parte superior de piel para aportar durabilidad y estructura.
  • Unidad Nike Air-Sole encapsulada para una amortiguación ligera.
  • Goma en la suela exterior para ofrecer una tracción para el día a día.

Detalles del producto

  • Logotipo Wings en la zona del tobillo
  • Logotipo Jumpman en la lengüeta
  • Color mostrado: Off Noir/Chalk/Blanco perla/Chalk
  • Modelo: IO0760-001

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Evaluaciones (1)

5 estrellas

  • Faded noir

    Ladedahl

    I really love all the details on my new Jordan’s. I purchase the faded noir. I’ve been hunting for a pair of Nikes to wear with more natural colors, esp black. These aren’t super harsh dark black so they go better with my fair and freckle filled body color. lol. I love Jordan’s. And they included gold embellishments and a cute little tassel. I would buy any shoe that comes with a little extra accessory, hint hint. I am in between 7/7.5 and always size to 7.5 with Jordans because the toe bed is very sturdy and I feel I need a little more toe room because of it! That and running shoes always 7.5.

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Zapatillas - Mujer

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

149,99 €

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