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Nike AeroSwift Camiseta de running Dri-FIT ADV - Mujer - Blanco/Negro

Materiales reciclados

Nike AeroSwift

Camiseta de running Dri-FIT ADV - Mujer

84,99 €
Blanco/Negro
Negro/Blanco
Barely Green/Negro
Laser Orange/Negro
Atomic Pink/Old Royal
Aluminum/Atomic Pink
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Recogida gratuita
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Este producto está fabricado con fibras de poliéster 100 % reciclado.

Diseñada para competir, esta camiseta sin mangas AeroSwift te ayuda a mantener la transpirabilidad y la comodidad cuando la presión aprieta. Su tejido ligero y que capilariza el sudor se ha mejorado con zonas perforadas para ofrecer un flujo de aire de principio a fin.


  • Color mostrado: Blanco/Negro
  • Modelo: IF1252-100

Nike AeroSwift

84,99 €

Diseñada para competir, esta camiseta sin mangas AeroSwift te ayuda a mantener la transpirabilidad y la comodidad cuando la presión aprieta. Su tejido ligero y que capilariza el sudor se ha mejorado con zonas perforadas para ofrecer un flujo de aire de principio a fin.

Ventajas

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV va un paso más allá. Esta tecnología de capilarización de la humedad proporciona más frescura y zonas de transpirabilidad que alejan el sudor para mantener la comodidad.
  • Costuras planas en el cuello y las sisas para una mayor suavidad y comodidad, y un movimiento sin restricciones.
  • Orificios transpirables que mejoran la frescura en las zonas de mayor sudoración.
  • Diseño entallado para un ajuste ceñido al cuerpo.

Detalles del producto

  • Logotipo Swoosh
  • 100 % poliéster
  • Lavar a máquina
  • De importación
  • Color mostrado: Blanco/Negro
  • Modelo: IF1252-100

Talla y ajuste

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Método de fabricación

    • El poliéster reciclado empleado en los productos Nike procede de botellas de plástico recicladas que se limpian, se desmenuzan y se convierten en pellets. A continuación, los pellets se transforman en el hilo nuevo de alta calidad que se utiliza en nuestros productos, para proporcionar un rendimiento máximo con un menor impacto en el medioambiente.
    • Además de reducir los residuos, el poliéster reciclado reduce las emisiones de carbono hasta un 30 % en comparación con el poliéster virgen. Nike recupera una media anual de 1.000 millones de botellas de plástico de vertederos y canales.

Evaluaciones (21)

5 estrellas

  • Smooth Running Top

    Keri

    I'll get started with the fit. It's lightweight and snug, form fitting without feeling tight and once you start running, you barely notice it. The design is simple but classy. I'm not the biggest fan of the racerback but the cut feels natural and it stays out of the way. The fabric is my favorite part: thin, breathable, and it dries quickly even on hot days. I love how weightless it feels. If I could change anything, I’d say the sizing runs a bit small, so I’d love just a touch more room in the chest area. Other than that, it’s a great dri-fit shirt to wear on your run.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Love these new running tops

    Calliope

    Another great workout tank! This tank was Pete t for running and hiking as well as CrossFit. The design allows it to be breathable and to be able to move around in. It’s perfect for a run or workout in the summer months. It’s lightweight and a soft top. It’s easy to slip on and off. Fits great over a sports bra. The Nike design and logos are not overwhelming. The perforated holes make it breathable all the way around. Be sure to go one size up if you are bustier.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Satisfied

    Nenja

    Love this elevated line of dri- fit clothing! As a distant runner, I never wear anything new on race day to avoid chafing or running uncomfortably for a long period. However, Nikes lightweight dri-fit clothing line, feels as light as a feather. The comfort against my skin and over my sports bra is so soft to touch that it doesn’t feel like I’m wearing anything. When it comes to design, at first, I was skeptical about the cut in the back, which isn’t the traditional way of cutting it but when I put it to work by wearing it, I felt fine. The small, subtle holes in certain parts of the shirt is a small detail that looks pretty clean. I was also, at first sure about the collar and placement of the Nike symbols, but it grew on me and I love it. This shirt looks great in black and I’m happy to wear it on walks and jogs on a trail, during a race, and for an athleisure look.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike AeroSwift Camiseta de running Dri-FIT ADV - Mujer

Nike AeroSwift

84,99 €

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