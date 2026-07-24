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ACG Zegama Trail Zapatillas de trail running - Mujer - Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Negro

ACG Zegama Trail

Zapatillas de trail running - Mujer

169,99 €
Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Negro
Ghost/Sea Glass/Smoke Grey/Cement Grey
Crema II/Safety Orange/Light Orewood Brown
Negro/Safety Orange/Anthracite/Summit White
Barely Green/Tattoo/Silver Lilac
Spruce Fog/Sea Glass/Negro/Black Spruce
Selecciona tu tallaGuía de tallas
Recogida gratuita
Click and Collect disponible al pasar por caja
  • Color mostrado: Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Negro
  • Modelo: HV8115-103

ACG Zegama Trail

169,99 €

Como runner de trail de verdad, debes ocupar el lugar que te corresponde en la colección ACG, que ahora llega con algunas mejoras para todas las condiciones. El ligero modelo ACG Zegama con una amortiguación excepcional combina una tracción con agarre y más espacio para los dedos de los pies para ofrecerte comodidad y control duraderos en terrenos accidentados y todoterreno. Subidas empinadas, curvas cerradas, descensos abruptos: las Zegama están diseñadas para hacer frente a todo. ¿Y tú?

Amortiguación a capas

La nueva mediasuela incorpora más espuma ZoomX ultraligera directamente en la planta del pie para maximizar la amortiguación. Por otro lado, una capa de espuma Cushlon 3.0 añade protección contra impactos, comodidad y estabilidad en superficies irregulares.

Libertad de movimiento

Fabricadas específicamente para runners de trail, el antepié y la puntera más amplios permiten que los pies se abran para aumentar la estabilidad en terrenos difíciles.

Zona del tobillo mejorada

Para evitar que entren las piedras del camino, la zona del tobillo mejorada está confeccionada con un tejido elástico para ofrecer un ajuste más cómodo y perfecto alrededor del talón.

Tracción fiable, control máximo

La fiable suela exterior Vibram® MegaGrip con tecnología Traction Lug proporciona una tracción inigualable en condiciones variables de trail.

Más ventajas

Ligera y duradera, la parte superior de malla está hecha para soportar los terrenos más duros.

Detalles del producto

  • Peso: 271 g aprox. (para un número 39 de mujer)
  • Drop: 4 mm
  • Color mostrado: Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Negro
  • Modelo: HV8115-103

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Evaluaciones (22)

4.7 estrellas

  • W Nike Acg Zegama Trail Shoe

    Zee

    The shoes deliver a true-to-size fit with thick foam cushioning that absorbs heavy impact and reduces fatigue on rough terrain. Deep rubber lugs bite confidently into mud and rock, while the breathable mesh upper stands up to abrasive brush. The best feature is the plush cushioning paired with aggressive, reliable traction. However, the ankle collar is initially stiff and needs a short break-in period.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Trail Shoes

    Lex

    These are very comfortable. I like how my feet don’t feel cramped when using them. It is true to size. It is very cushioned and has good support.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Pretty solid

    Akc14

    This is a pretty solid shoe! I normally size up 1/2 a size (im an 8.5 but usually get a 9) when it comes to running shoes but I feel as if you can stick to your normal size. Theres a lot ankle support which is really nice when you’re running on some uneven surfaces (on trails). The opening isn’t restrictive either.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

ACG Zegama Trail Zapatillas de trail running - Mujer

ACG Zegama Trail

169,99 €

Comodidad implacable. Pisada suave para senderos salvajes.

Diseñadas para

Trail running

Terreno

Muy técnico

Amortiguación

Máxima

Peso

271 g aprox. (para un número 39 de mujer)

Drop

4 mm

Especificaciones técnicas

Peso

271 g aprox. (para un número 39 de mujer)

Drop

4 mm

Tecnologías

Espuma ZoomX, espuma Cushlon 3.0 y Vibram® Megagrip

Características técnicas

  • Amortiguación a capas

    La nueva mediasuela incorpora más espuma ZoomX ultraligera directamente en la planta del pie para maximizar la amortiguación. Por otro lado, una capa de espuma Cushlon 3.0 añade protección contra impactos, comodidad y estabilidad en superficies irregulares.

  • Libertad de movimiento

    Fabricadas específicamente para runners de trail, el antepié y la puntera más amplios permiten que los pies se abran para aumentar la estabilidad en terrenos difíciles.

  • Zona del tobillo mejorada

    Para evitar que entren las piedras del camino, la zona del tobillo mejorada está confeccionada con un tejido elástico para ofrecer un ajuste más cómodo y perfecto alrededor del talón.

  • Tracción fiable, control máximo

    La suela exterior Vibram® Megagrip con tecnología de tactos de tracción proporciona un agarre inigualable en condiciones variables de trail.

Addie Bracy

"La amortiguación es flexible, pero no demasiado suave. No se sacrifica la fiabilidad de los modelos más duros. Ofrecen una buena combinación de amortiguación y firmeza".

Addie Bracy

Atleta ACG, tres veces nombrada Corredora de montaña del año en EE. UU.

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