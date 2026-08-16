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ACG Zegama Hike Zapatillas de senderismo - Hombre - Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Crema II/Light Orewood Brown

ACG Zegama Hike

Zapatillas de senderismo - Hombre

179,99 €
Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Crema II/Light Orewood Brown
British Khaki/Linen/Carmesí claro/British Khaki
Life Lime/Barely Volt/Smoke Grey/Dark Smoke Grey
Crema II/Light Orewood Brown/Cave Stone/Crema II
Selecciona tu tallaGuía de tallas
Recogida gratuita
Click and Collect disponible al pasar por caja

Convierte las subidas agotadoras en una panorámica espectacular. Las Zegama Hike son tu guía de confianza en el sendero para llevarte hasta allí. Equipadas con tecnología para cualquier entorno, la mediasuela ligera y ultracolchada se combina con los tacos de tracción Vibram® MegaGrip con agarre para maximizar la comodidad y el control. El diseño amplio y la suela exterior más ancha proporcionan una base estable para ayudarte a superar terrenos accidentados y cambiantes.


  • Color mostrado: Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Crema II/Light Orewood Brown
  • Modelo: IO7854-100

ACG Zegama Hike

179,99 €

LA MEJOR DE ACG HIKE PARA LA MONTAÑA.

Convierte las subidas agotadoras en una panorámica espectacular. Las Zegama Hike son tu guía de confianza en el sendero para llevarte hasta allí. Equipadas con tecnología para cualquier entorno, la mediasuela ligera y ultracolchada se combina con los tacos de tracción Vibram® MegaGrip con agarre para maximizar la comodidad y el control. El diseño amplio y la suela exterior más ancha proporcionan una base estable para ayudarte a superar terrenos accidentados y cambiantes.

Amortiguación a capas

La innovadora mediasuela incorpora espuma ZoomX ultraligera directamente en la planta del pie para maximizar la amortiguación. Por otro lado, una capa de espuma más firme añade protección contra impactos, comodidad y estabilidad en superficies irregulares y escarpadas.

Tracción fiable

La fiable suela exterior Vibram® MegaGrip con tecnología Traction Lug proporciona una tracción inigualable en condiciones variables de trail.

Sujeción estable

Tanto para subir como para bajar por el sendero, la correa del talón está diseñada para ayudarte a mantener los pies fijos en las zapatillas. La suela exterior más ancha proporciona una base estable al recorrer terrenos cambiantes.

Ajuste para mayor comodidad

A medida que los pies se dilatan en las distancias más largas, la hilera de ojales prolongada crea un sistema de ajuste que permite hacer modificaciones fáciles para ayudar a mantener la comodidad en todo el pie durante la ruta.

Más ventajas

  • La parte superior de tela transpirable es ligera para las caminatas largas y duradera para resistir los terrenos difíciles.
  • La zona del tobillo, suave y elástica, ayuda a mantener a raya la suciedad del sendero.

Detalles del producto

  • Presillas en el talón y la lengüeta
  • Número 44 de hombre: 425 g
  • Altura de la suela: 32 mm (talón)/28 mm (antepié)
  • Drop: 4 mm
  • Altura del taco: 5 mm
  • Color mostrado: Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Crema II/Light Orewood Brown
  • Modelo: IO7854-100

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Evaluaciones (42)

4.7 estrellas

  • I’m love in it worth waiting for 2 years after mountain fly 2 💗

    JayanthReddy91433770

    When it’s ACG u know that every product that comes from this brand is just peaks not with just comfort the style curves this is what a guy needs when he likes hiking good looking with comfort from being fan of mountain fly 1,2 to this I’m just speechless cloth they used is aww man that’s so soft I’m so love I’m so addictive now the comfort they are providing god 🙂‍↕️ wish they will keep limited stock for this hope people won’t find like this so I could just show off everyone 😏 I’m gonna grab another pair to just in case for future 😝 im sharing the pictures of mountain fly 2 every ACG fans would know it if I’m saying this for 2 long years I never regreted of buying replacing it with another. Trust me will be back soon with this pair with brand new pics will share it …

  • Ottimo prodotto

    Guido370997321

    Non le toglierei più dai piedi veramente comodissime ottimo prodotto

  • WIDE!!! Not your usual narrow Nike shoe

    ScottD210482942

    Too wide. Nike shoes are known to run narrow. This shoe is wide and looks like a duck foot from above (don't like that look). Having a narrow foot, I was disappointed that all the sudden they make a wide shoe without categorizing it as "wide". Wish they would make a narrow version and also warn on the PDP that this is a wider than normal shoe. Why Nike departed from what they are known for I don't know. Maybe they wanted to appeal to more consumers. I read a review from someone who has a wide foot that said this was the first set of Nikes that fit him. Nike has to make a choice. I hope dont abandon the narrower shoe tradition, though I noticed that one of their running shoes I just bought is wider than normal as well. Hope a product manager sees this review. I would tell them to continue to make the narrow and offer a wide version for some models. Otherwise, the shoe is nice, even though I have to return it, and I still like Nike!

ACG Zegama Hike Zapatillas de senderismo - Hombre

ACG Zegama Hike

179,99 €

Unas botas de senderismo ligeras y resistentes inspiradas en unas zapatillas de trail running de alta velocidad.

Diseñadas para

Senderismo

Terreno

Difícil

Amortiguación

Máxima

Peso

425 g aprox. (talla 44 de hombre)

Características técnicas

  • Amortiguación y ligereza

    La innovadora mediasuela incorpora espuma ZoomX ultraligera directamente en la planta del pie para maximizar la amortiguación. Por otro lado, una capa de espuma más firme añade protección contra impactos, comodidad y estabilidad en superficies irregulares y escarpadas.

  • Tracción fiable

    La fiable suela exterior Vibram® MegaGrip con tecnología Traction Lug proporciona una tracción inigualable en condiciones variables de trail.

  • Sujeción estable

    Tanto para subir como para bajar por el sendero, la correa del talón está diseñada para mantener los pies sujetos. La suela exterior más ancha proporciona una base estable al recorrer terrenos cambiantes.

  • Ajuste para mayor comodidad

    A medida que los pies se hinchan en las distancias más largas, se pueden hacer modificaciones fáciles para mantener la comodidad en todo el pie durante la ruta gracias al sistema de ajuste que crea la hilera de ojales prolongada.

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