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Nike ACG "Wolf Tree" Chaleco estampado - Anthracite/Negro/Summit White

Materiales reciclados

Nike ACG "Wolf Tree"

Chaleco estampado

109,99 €
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Este producto queda excluido de las promociones y descuentos del sitio web.
Recogida gratuita
Click and Collect disponible al pasar por caja

Este chaleco "Wolf Tree" está confeccionado con un tejido Polartec® que ofrece una calidez infalible cuando el frío aprieta. El ajuste holgado en el cuerpo ofrece libertad de movimiento y facilidad a la hora de combinar el diseño con otras prendas.


  • Color mostrado: Anthracite/Negro/Summit White
  • Modelo: HV1121-060

Nike ACG "Wolf Tree"

109,99 €

Este chaleco "Wolf Tree" está confeccionado con un tejido Polartec® que ofrece una calidez infalible cuando el frío aprieta. El ajuste holgado en el cuerpo ofrece libertad de movimiento y facilidad a la hora de combinar el diseño con otras prendas.

Ventajas

  • Tejido Fleece Polartec® supersuave que retiene el calor sin añadir peso.
  • El ajuste holgado en el cuerpo ofrece libertad de movimiento y facilidad a la hora de combinar el diseño con otras prendas.
  • Ribete elástico en las sisas y la cintura para proporcionar un acabado impecable.

Detalles del producto

  • Ajuste holgado
  • Tejido Fleece cepillado
  • Logotipos bordados que brillan en la oscuridad
  • Abalorio ovalado ACG
  • Bolsillo tipo canguro
  • Elástico en las sisas y el dobladillo
  • De importación
  • 100 % poliéster
  • Lavar a máquina
  • Color mostrado: Anthracite/Negro/Summit White
  • Modelo: HV1121-060

Talla y ajuste

    • Modelo: talla M y 180 cm de altura
    • Ajuste holgado: amplio e informal
  • Guía de tallas

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Evaluaciones (4)

4 estrellas

  • A huge let down

    rustic09

    I was super excited when this went on sale but the actual vest looks nothing like the picture its extremely thin material and the xl wasnt even long enough the wolf print also did not look very cool a huge letdown

  • Nike ACG wolf tree alien print vest

    Michael

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I’ve recently started liking the ACG wolf tree items. I wish it was a tad bit longer, but it’s right at the waist line still fits just fine. Once you put anything ACG wolf tree on it causes instant warmth. Nice and soft and comfortable.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Acg alien vest

    Uncle Scrooge

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Acg is the best. All the little details. Ufo pull tab that glows in the dark 🔥

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike ACG "Wolf Tree" Chaleco estampado

Nike ACG "Wolf Tree"

109,99 €

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