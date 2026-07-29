Nike ACG "Wolf Tree" Chaleco estampado

A huge let down
rustic09
I was super excited when this went on sale but the actual vest looks nothing like the picture its extremely thin material and the xl wasnt even long enough the wolf print also did not look very cool a huge letdown
Materiales reciclados
Este chaleco "Wolf Tree" está confeccionado con un tejido Polartec® que ofrece una calidez infalible cuando el frío aprieta. El ajuste holgado en el cuerpo ofrece libertad de movimiento y facilidad a la hora de combinar el diseño con otras prendas.
Nike ACG "Wolf Tree"
Este chaleco "Wolf Tree" está confeccionado con un tejido Polartec® que ofrece una calidez infalible cuando el frío aprieta. El ajuste holgado en el cuerpo ofrece libertad de movimiento y facilidad a la hora de combinar el diseño con otras prendas.
Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.
Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.
4 estrellas
A huge let down
rustic09
I was super excited when this went on sale but the actual vest looks nothing like the picture its extremely thin material and the xl wasnt even long enough the wolf print also did not look very cool a huge letdown
Nike ACG wolf tree alien print vest
Michael
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I’ve recently started liking the ACG wolf tree items. I wish it was a tad bit longer, but it’s right at the waist line still fits just fine. Once you put anything ACG wolf tree on it causes instant warmth. Nice and soft and comfortable.
Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
#productsprovidedbynike
Acg alien vest
Uncle Scrooge
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Acg is the best. All the little details. Ufo pull tab that glows in the dark 🔥
Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
#productsprovidedbynike
Nike ACG "Wolf Tree"