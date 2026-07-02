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Nike ACG Parte de arriba de capa intermedia para trail running con cremallera de 1/4 Dri-FIT - Hombre - Negro/Negro/Summit White

Materiales reciclados

Nike ACG

Parte de arriba de capa intermedia para trail running con cremallera de 1/4 Dri-FIT - Hombre

79,99 €
Negro/Negro/Summit White
Royal Pulse/Royal Pulse/Royal Pulse/Summit White
Baltic Blue/Baltic Blue/Summit White
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Recogida gratuita
Click and Collect disponible al pasar por caja

Para la confección de este producto se ha empleado, al menos, un 75 % de fibras de poliéster reciclado

Esta parte de arriba de tejido Knit tipo gofre, cálida y transpirable, es perfecta para los días fríos. El diseño con cremallera de un cuarto ofrece una protección regulable y los orificios para los pulgares hacen que las mangas no se muevan.


  • Color mostrado: Negro/Negro/Summit White
  • Modelo: IO9669-010

Nike ACG

79,99 €

Esta parte de arriba de tejido Knit tipo gofre, cálida y transpirable, es perfecta para los días fríos. El diseño con cremallera de un cuarto ofrece una protección regulable y los orificios para los pulgares hacen que las mangas no se muevan.

Tecnología de capilarización del sudor

El tejido de mezcla de lana y poliéster, suave y elástico, aporta calidez. La tecnología Nike Dri-FIT capilariza el sudor de la piel y favorece una evaporación rápida para mantener la transpirabilidad y la comodidad.

Abrígate y adáptate

Esta parte de arriba es suficientemente holgada para combinarla con otra prenda debajo y lo suficientemente ceñida para llevar una chaqueta encima. Orificios para los pulgares para mantener las mangas en su sitio.

Detalles del producto

  • Tejido: 88 % poliéster/7 % lana/5 % spandex
  • Logotipos Nike ACG y Nike Swoosh con diseño reflectante
  • Este producto no está diseñado para su uso como equipo de protección individual (EPI)
  • Lavar a máquina
  • De importación
  • Color mostrado: Negro/Negro/Summit White
  • Modelo: IO9669-010

Talla y ajuste

    • Modelo: talla M y 180 cm de altura
    • Ajuste estándar: sencillez y estilo clásico
  • Guía de tallas

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Método de fabricación

    • El poliéster reciclado empleado en los productos Nike procede de botellas de plástico recicladas que se limpian, se desmenuzan y se convierten en pellets. A continuación, los pellets se transforman en el hilo nuevo de alta calidad que se utiliza en nuestros productos, para proporcionar un rendimiento máximo con un menor impacto en el medioambiente.
    • Además de reducir los residuos, el poliéster reciclado reduce las emisiones de carbono hasta un 30 % en comparación con el poliéster virgen. Nike recupera una media anual de 1.000 millones de botellas de plástico de vertederos y canales.

Evaluaciones (17)

4.6 estrellas

  • Comfy and good fit

    Gee

    This is a very comfortable knitted fabric top with little branding on it that gives you a very sleek look. Breathable too, so even if it feels midweight, you will be able to do your activity of choice with no problems.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Dri-Fit Top for a Comfortable Run.

    BethIO

    Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT Mid-Layer 1/4-Zip Trail Running Top is definitely a comfortable top to wear for a run on the trails or any other activity. The soft lightweight texture of the material feels wonderful on my skin. It fits true to size , I'm loving the optional thumb holes in the sleeves. I like the 1/4 zipper , and when its zipped all the way up it's not touching my face , which I find myself annoyed by the ones that do. I thought the material might be one that will easily get snags but so far I have been proven wrong. Nike did good with the design of this shirt and I see myself wearing this often on the trails.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Stylish and Functional

    Jestersf

    The Nike ACG Dri-FIT Mid-Layer 1/4-Zip is easily my new go-to for outdoor training. I picked this up specifically for trail running, and it handles the demands of the trail perfectly. The fit is spot on—it is completely true to size and moves with you naturally without feeling restrictive. It is the absolute perfect weight for cool morning runs; it provides just enough warmth to take the edge off the morning chill, but the fabric is incredibly breathable so you don't overheat once your pace picks up. I especially love the addition of the thumbholes, which keep the sleeves locked in place and add that extra bit of coverage for your hands before you warm up. If you need a high-performance, durable mid-layer for the trails, this is worth every penny.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike ACG Parte de arriba de capa intermedia para trail running con cremallera de 1/4 Dri-FIT - Hombre

Nike ACG

79,99 €

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