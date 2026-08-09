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Nike ACG Pantalón corto de trail running de 10 cm y talle alto Dri-FIT - Mujer - Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White

Materiales reciclados

Nike ACG

Pantalón corto de trail running de 10 cm y talle alto Dri-FIT - Mujer

69,99 €
Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White
Negro/Summit White
Selecciona tu tallaGuía de tallas
Recogida gratuita
Click and Collect disponible al pasar por caja

Para la confección de este producto se ha empleado, al menos, un 50 % de fibras de poliéster reciclado

Se rumorea que necesitas bolsillos para tus sesiones de montaña. ¿Serán suficientes ocho? Estos bolsillos, de distintos tamaños, formas y tipos de cremallera, te permiten concentrarte en el terreno. El tejido con capilarización del sudor te ayuda a mantener la comodidad mientras acumulas kilómetros.


  • Color mostrado: Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Modelo: IO9643-004

Nike ACG

69,99 €

Se rumorea que necesitas bolsillos para tus sesiones de montaña. ¿Serán suficientes ocho? Estos bolsillos, de distintos tamaños, formas y tipos de cremallera, te permiten concentrarte en el terreno. El tejido con capilarización del sudor te ayuda a mantener la comodidad mientras acumulas kilómetros.

Mantén la transpirabilidad

Tejido suave y elástico con tecnología Nike Dri-FIT que capilariza el sudor para acelerar la evaporación y mantener la transpirabilidad y la comodidad.

Todo listo

El diseño cuenta con dos bolsillos laterales abiertos de malla y un bolsillo posterior con cremallera con capacidad suficiente para la mayoría de los teléfonos. Además, los cinco bolsillos de malla en la cintura te permite guardar cosas básicas para el trail running, como los geles energéticos y el bálsamo labial. Las dos presillas elásticas de la parte posterior te permiten guardar bastones de senderismo o una parte de arriba.

Detalles del producto

  • Cuerpo/forro del refuerzo: 75 % poliéster/25 % spandex. Malla: 81 % nylon/19 % spandex.
  • Cintura con cordón
  • Ajuste ceñido
  • Logotipos Swoosh y ACG con diseño reflectante
  • Este producto no está diseñado para su uso como equipo de protección individual (EPI)
  • Lavar a máquina
  • De importación
  • Color mostrado: Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Modelo: IO9643-004

Talla y ajuste

    • Ajuste ceñido: se adapta al cuerpo
    • Sujeción media: ajuste ceñido para mantener la firmeza
    • Talle medio: queda por debajo de la cintura (la parte más pequeña del torso)
  • Guía de tallas

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Método de fabricación

    • El poliéster reciclado empleado en los productos Nike procede de botellas de plástico recicladas que se limpian, se desmenuzan y se convierten en pellets. A continuación, los pellets se transforman en el hilo nuevo de alta calidad que se utiliza en nuestros productos, para proporcionar un rendimiento máximo con un menor impacto en el medioambiente.
    • Además de reducir los residuos, el poliéster reciclado reduce las emisiones de carbono hasta un 30 % en comparación con el poliéster virgen. Nike recupera una media anual de 1.000 millones de botellas de plástico de vertederos y canales.

Evaluaciones (9)

2.4 estrellas

  • Shorts don’t stay put on my thighs

    KylieJ983766896

    I am pretty disappointed in these shorts. I love all of the pockets but they ride up a ton and I find myself constantly adjusting them. If you have a short torso like me they’ll likely be VERY high rise.

  • Go up a size they are perfect.

    zuleikaf197283092

    My favorite do anything short. I dont like leggings. I live in a town in CA where everyone is in them. I get too hot in them. I also do want to carry a purse. I can put anything I need in these shorts. In the morning its cold and I leave the house with my running jacket and just strap it in behind me when I'm done with it. I bought one in each color. The trick is to go up a size. They are tight on the thigh by design. Even when I size up they hold fast to the upper thigh which is great for my lifting class. I'm not pulling the inner thigh down like the nike pro shorts. The waist is loose but again I like that. I can just tie it with the lace.

  • Do not buy. Worst Nike shorts I’ve ever had

    JuliM157884255

    Absolutely embarrassing! The brown ones look like I peed my pants within the first kilometer! I was mortified my whole run because I run a pretty busy trail after work. When I started running up hill, the backs of the shorts rode up, then when you hit level ground, the front rolls up. The mesh side pockets are both stretched out only from my collapsible Norman bottle and my phone from the other. (The pockets were the main reason I got them.) My key fob on a keychain was clanking the whole run and I felt like my gel was going to fall out of the other one. The very top fits to size, but is loose through the abdomen and hips in a weird way. These are so bad, absolutely do not buy the brown ones if you intend to sweat at all in them. I’ve never been so excited and completely let down by a Nike purchase like this, much less ACG.

Nike ACG Pantalón corto de trail running de 10 cm y talle alto Dri-FIT - Mujer

Nike ACG

69,99 €