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ACG Lava Loft Chaqueta Therma-FIT - Hombre - Negro/Negro/Negro/Summit White

Materiales reciclados

ACG Lava Loft

Chaqueta Therma-FIT - Hombre

274,99 €
Negro/Negro/Negro/Summit White
Safety Orange/Crema II/Crema II/Summit White
Selecciona tu tallaGuía de tallas
Recogida gratuita
Click and Collect disponible al pasar por caja

Para la confección de este producto se ha empleado, al menos, un 50 % de fibras de poliéster reciclado

Creada en un laboratorio, probada en los senderos. Esta chaqueta tiene la tecnología que necesitas para recorrer kilómetros en condiciones gélidas: paneles rellenos de plumón para aportar calidez y perforaciones AeroLoft para una mayor transpirabilidad. Los paneles elásticos te ayudan a moverte con facilidad y los detalles ajustables te permiten ceñir la prenda a tu gusto. ¿Ahora tienes calor? Se puede plegar y guardar en el bolsillo para ahorrar espacio.


  • Color mostrado: Negro/Negro/Negro/Summit White
  • Modelo: IO9132-010

ACG Lava Loft

274,99 €

Creada en un laboratorio, probada en los senderos. Esta chaqueta tiene la tecnología que necesitas para recorrer kilómetros en condiciones gélidas: paneles rellenos de plumón para aportar calidez y perforaciones AeroLoft para una mayor transpirabilidad. Los paneles elásticos te ayudan a moverte con facilidad y los detalles ajustables te permiten ceñir la prenda a tu gusto. ¿Ahora tienes calor? Se puede plegar y guardar en el bolsillo para ahorrar espacio.

Detalles del producto

  • Forro del cuerpo y de los paneles: 100 % poliéster. Paneles: 80 % poliéster/20 % spandex. Relleno de los paneles: plumón de pato blanco/gris (mínimo 90 % plumón). Versión APA: 90 % plumón de pato/10 % plumas.
  • Los porcentajes del material pueden variar. Comprueba en la etiqueta su composición real.
  • Ajuste estándar
  • Etiqueta interior de Lava Loft
  • Ribete elástico en el dobladillo
  • Cordón elástico y cierre en el dobladillo
  • Logotipos Nike ACG y Nike Swoosh con diseño reflectante
  • Este producto no está diseñado para su uso como equipo de protección individual (EPI)
  • Lavar a máquina
  • De importación
  • Color mostrado: Negro/Negro/Negro/Summit White
  • Modelo: IO9132-010

Talla y ajuste

    • Modelo: talla M y 185 cm de altura
    • Ajuste entallado: elegante y a medida
  • Guía de tallas

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Método de fabricación

    • El poliéster reciclado empleado en los productos Nike procede de botellas de plástico recicladas que se limpian, se desmenuzan y se convierten en pellets. A continuación, los pellets se transforman en el hilo nuevo de alta calidad que se utiliza en nuestros productos, para proporcionar un rendimiento máximo con un menor impacto en el medioambiente.
    • Además de reducir los residuos, el poliéster reciclado reduce las emisiones de carbono hasta un 30 % en comparación con el poliéster virgen. Nike recupera una media anual de 1.000 millones de botellas de plástico de vertederos y canales.

Evaluaciones (3)

4.7 estrellas

  • Great Jacket

    BillO629782324

    Great fitting lofted jacket that is superlight. I haven't tried it out because of the intense heat right now, but it is built and cut for cool- cold weather with good ventilation.

  • Light, cool-looking jacket.

    Alpharoach

    Just bought this jacket, glad I sized one up. Usually order medium with ACG, but this one fits rather snug. I'll only wear a shirt underneath, but if you plan on putting on a sweater with this jacket, go 2 sizes up.

  • Cold Runner

    JehielB938614297

    Fits true to size!!!! Great feel to it. Went running out in 32 degree weather and was just fine. Fits slim but the jacket is mostly for a runner’s build so it’s fitted as well (but stretches out in needed areas). There are tiny holes for breathability. I sweat a lot so that helped out for me.

ACG Lava Loft Chaqueta Therma-FIT - Hombre

ACG Lava Loft

274,99 €

Una chaqueta ligera pero muy cálida gracias al relleno de plumón. Para sumar kilómetros de trail aunque apriete el frío.

Diseñada para

Trail running

Protección contra el frío

Para días fríos

Protección contra el agua

Resistente al agua

Protección contra el viento

Diseño transpirable

Peso

280 g aprox. (talla M de hombre)

Especificaciones técnicas

Tecnología

Therma-FIT

Relleno

Plumón

Sostenibilidad

Para la confección de este producto se ha empleado, al menos, un 50 % de fibras de poliéster reciclado

Características técnicas

  • Equipación para la aventura

    El sistema elástico del dobladillo y la cremallera bidireccional te permiten ceñir la prenda a tu gusto.

  • Transpirabilidad estratégica

    La tecnología AeroLoft incluye perforaciones entre los paneles para ventilar la humedad en las zonas de mayor acumulación de calor.

  • Calidez en un diseño plegable

    ¿Ahora tienes calor? La chaqueta solo pesa 280 g y se puede plegar y guardar en su propio bolsillo interno.

  • Aislamiento premium

    El relleno de plumón de 750 cuin retiene el aire cálido entre sus fibras. Así ayuda a conservar el calor y protegerte del frío.

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Baptiste Coatantiec

"Es la compañera ideal en la montaña cuando la temperatura puede caer de repente".

Baptiste Coatantiec

Atleta ACG, 11º clasificado en el UTMB 2025 100M

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