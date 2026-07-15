ACG Lava Loft Chaqueta Therma-FIT - Hombre

Great Jacket
BillO629782324
Great fitting lofted jacket that is superlight. I haven't tried it out because of the intense heat right now, but it is built and cut for cool- cold weather with good ventilation.
Materiales reciclados
Para la confección de este producto se ha empleado, al menos, un 50 % de fibras de poliéster reciclado
Creada en un laboratorio, probada en los senderos. Esta chaqueta tiene la tecnología que necesitas para recorrer kilómetros en condiciones gélidas: paneles rellenos de plumón para aportar calidez y perforaciones AeroLoft para una mayor transpirabilidad. Los paneles elásticos te ayudan a moverte con facilidad y los detalles ajustables te permiten ceñir la prenda a tu gusto. ¿Ahora tienes calor? Se puede plegar y guardar en el bolsillo para ahorrar espacio.
ACG Lava Loft
Creada en un laboratorio, probada en los senderos. Esta chaqueta tiene la tecnología que necesitas para recorrer kilómetros en condiciones gélidas: paneles rellenos de plumón para aportar calidez y perforaciones AeroLoft para una mayor transpirabilidad. Los paneles elásticos te ayudan a moverte con facilidad y los detalles ajustables te permiten ceñir la prenda a tu gusto. ¿Ahora tienes calor? Se puede plegar y guardar en el bolsillo para ahorrar espacio.
Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.
Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.
4.7 estrellas
Great Jacket
BillO629782324
Great fitting lofted jacket that is superlight. I haven't tried it out because of the intense heat right now, but it is built and cut for cool- cold weather with good ventilation.
Light, cool-looking jacket.
Alpharoach
Just bought this jacket, glad I sized one up. Usually order medium with ACG, but this one fits rather snug. I'll only wear a shirt underneath, but if you plan on putting on a sweater with this jacket, go 2 sizes up.
Cold Runner
JehielB938614297
Fits true to size!!!! Great feel to it. Went running out in 32 degree weather and was just fine. Fits slim but the jacket is mostly for a runner’s build so it’s fitted as well (but stretches out in needed areas). There are tiny holes for breathability. I sweat a lot so that helped out for me.
ACG Lava Loft
Diseñada para
Protección contra el frío
Protección contra el agua
Protección contra el viento
Peso
Tecnología
Therma-FIT
Relleno
Plumón
Sostenibilidad
Para la confección de este producto se ha empleado, al menos, un 50 % de fibras de poliéster reciclado
Baptiste Coatantiec
Atleta ACG, 11º clasificado en el UTMB 2025 100M