ACG DAYMAX Mochila (25 l)

This bag is huge and very comfortable. Took it hiking and found all the compartments very useful. Two pockets for water bottles, plus additional side pockets, made it very easy to put things I might need in a pinch like bug spray and snacks. Inside has a laptop compartment and a ton of room. The top clip and front pockets makes it easy to carry hiking poles up front. Straps comfortably adjust to short height (I'm 5'2) and the chest and waist strap make the bag very supportive without too much strain on your back after several hours in the mountains.