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ACG DAYMAX Mochila (25 l) - Negro/College Grey/College Grey

Materiales reciclados

ACG DAYMAX

Mochila (25 l)

124,99 €
Negro/College Grey/College Grey
Mineral Slate/Black Spruce/Baltic Blue
TALLA ÚNICA
Recogida gratuita
Click and Collect disponible al pasar por caja

Disfruta al máximo de tus aventuras con la mochila Nike ACG "DAYMAX". El compartimento principal grande con bolsillos delanteros y laterales te permite tener a mano objetos de todos los tamaños. Además, la correa delantera y la malla lateral regulable son perfectas para llevar más cosas.


  • Color mostrado: Negro/College Grey/College Grey
  • Modelo: HJ8178-010

ACG DAYMAX

124,99 €

Disfruta al máximo de tus aventuras con la mochila Nike ACG "DAYMAX". El compartimento principal grande con bolsillos delanteros y laterales te permite tener a mano objetos de todos los tamaños. Además, la correa delantera y la malla lateral regulable son perfectas para llevar más cosas.

Ventajas

  • Bolsillo interior abierto compatible con la mayoría de los portátiles.
  • Solapa protectora de nylon para proporcionar resistencia al agua.
  • Panel posterior suave y correas para los hombros acolchadas y regulables para un ajuste cómodo y personalizable.

Detalles del producto

  • 30 x 51 x 23 cm (ancho x alto x profundidad)
  • Mosquetón con logotipo ACG
  • Correa en la cintura que se puede guardar
  • Cuerpo: 81 % poliéster, 19 % nylon. Forro: 100 % poliéster.
  • Limpiar tan solo las manchas
  • De importación
  • Este producto no está diseñado para su uso como equipo de protección individual (EPI)
  • Color mostrado: Negro/College Grey/College Grey
  • Modelo: HJ8178-010

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Método de fabricación

    • El poliéster reciclado empleado en los productos Nike procede de botellas de plástico recicladas que se limpian, se desmenuzan y se convierten en pellets. A continuación, los pellets se transforman en el hilo nuevo de alta calidad que se utiliza en nuestros productos, para proporcionar un rendimiento máximo con un menor impacto en el medioambiente.
    • Además de reducir los residuos, el poliéster reciclado reduce las emisiones de carbono hasta un 30 % en comparación con el poliéster virgen. Nike recupera una media anual de 1.000 millones de botellas de plástico de vertederos y canales.

Evaluaciones (9)

4.6 estrellas

  • Great bag, very versatile

    lgomez

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I liked the bag, it fits lots of things. good material

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Pockets Galore. Perfect for day trips in the mountains.

    emmadoingthings

    This bag is huge and very comfortable. Took it hiking and found all the compartments very useful. Two pockets for water bottles, plus additional side pockets, made it very easy to put things I might need in a pinch like bug spray and snacks. Inside has a laptop compartment and a ton of room. The top clip and front pockets makes it easy to carry hiking poles up front. Straps comfortably adjust to short height (I'm 5'2) and the chest and waist strap make the bag very supportive without too much strain on your back after several hours in the mountains.

  • Way too small

    Nrho

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] It says it’s an Excel, but it felt like a kid XL everything about it was extremely small. It literally felt like it was a adult medium at best.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

ACG DAYMAX Mochila (25 l)

ACG DAYMAX

124,99 €

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