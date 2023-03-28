Omet per passar al contingut principal
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Pro FG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Pro FG Botes de futbol per a terreny ferm - Nen/a
      129,99 €
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy TF
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy TF Botes de futbol per a moqueta-turf - Nen/a
      Materials sostenibles
      79,99 €
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Club MG
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Club MG Botes de futbol per a terrenys diversos - Nen/a
      Materials sostenibles
      49,99 €
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club MG
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club MG Botes de futbol per a terrenys diversos - Nen/a petit/a
      Materials sostenibles
      44,99 €
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy MG
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy MG Botes de futbol per a terrenys diversos - Nen/a
      Materials sostenibles
      64,99 €
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG Botes de futbol per a terrenys diversos - Nen/a i nen/a petit/a
      Materials sostenibles
      74,99 €
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Zoom Superfly 9 Academy AG
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Zoom Superfly 9 Academy AG Botes de futbol per a gespa artificial - Nen/a i nen/a petit/a
      Materials sostenibles
      74,99 €
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG Botes de futbol per a terrenys diversos - Nen/a i nen/a petit/a
      Materials sostenibles
      64,99 €
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy IC
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy IC Botes de futbol sala - Nen/a
      Materials sostenibles
      79,99 €
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG Botes de futbol per a terreny ferm - Nen/a i nen/a petit/a
      119,99 €
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy TF
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy TF Botes de futbol per a moqueta-turf - Nen/a i nen/a petit/a
      64,99 €
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy IC
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy IC Botes de futbol sala - Nen/a
      64,99 €
      Nike Jr. Streetgato
      Nike Jr. Streetgato Botes de futbol - Nen/a i nen/a petit/a
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG Botes de futbol per a terreny ferm - Nen/a i nen/a petit/a
      119,99 €
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy Dynamic Fit MG
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy Dynamic Fit MG Botes de futbol per a terrenys diversos - Nen/a
      Materials sostenibles
      74,99 €
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy TF
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy TF Botes de futbol per a moqueta-turf - Nen/a i nen/a petit/a
      Materials sostenibles
      74,99 €
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Club TF
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Club TF Botes de futbol per a moqueta-turf - Nen/a
      49,99 €
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 9 Academy IC
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 9 Academy IC Botes de futbol sala - Nen/a i nen/a petit/a
      59,99 €
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 9 Club TF
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 9 Club TF Botes de futbol per a moqueta-turf - Nen/a i nen/a petit/a
      39,99 €
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 9 Club TF
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 9 Club TF Botes de futbol per a moqueta-turf - Nen/a i nen/a petit/a
      Materials sostenibles
      54,99 €
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 9 Academy TF
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 9 Academy TF Botes de futbol per a moqueta-turf - Nen/a i nen/a petit/a
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy IC
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy IC Botes de futbol sala - Nen/a i nen/a petit/a
      Materials sostenibles
      64,99 €
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy TF
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy TF Botes de futbol per a moqueta-turf - Nen/a i nen/a petit/a
      Materials sostenibles
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 9 Club IC
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 9 Club IC Botes de futbol sala - Nen/a i nen/a petit/a
      44,99 €

      Girls' football boots: play with precision

      Nike girls' football boots offer support and stability so she can focus on her footwork. A stretchy Dynamic Fit collar secures the ankle, and a comfortable lining hugs the foot for a personalised fit. With foam under the heel, our girls' football shoes deliver a cloud-like bounce for comfort throughout the game.

      When they're concentrating on the ball, players need a boot they can rely on. That's why a sticky texture across the top of our girls' football trainers provides grip for total confidence. Plus, boots with off-centre lacing deliver a clean strike zone for precision and accuracy, kick after kick. From scoring to passing, quick responses are key. Nike's football boots for girls are designed with speed and reliability in mind: our Zoom Air cushioning offers a quick-off-the-ground sensation for ultra-fast response on the pitch.

      Our football boots for girls are designed for excellent performance on all surfaces—whether that's an indoor court or the field. Rubber outsoles provide multi-directional traction for secure movement. Football boots for girls with screw-in metal studs maintain an intense grip on soggy ground—so girls can perform at their best, rain or shine. For synthetic surfaces, girls' football shoes with short rubber studs give them the ground contact they need to power across the pitch. Playing on a muddy pitch? Look out for boots crafted from synthetic leather for an extra-easy clean ahead of the next game.

      On match day, girls can get on the pitch fast with easy slip-on designs. Pull tabs and dual straps offer a super-simple fit, while the comfortable lining wraps around the foot for a snug feel. For added breathability during warm weather, girls' football trainers with mesh heels and tongues help to keep them cool—from kick-off to the final whistle.