Girls' football boots: play with precision
Nike girls' football boots offer support and stability so she can focus on her footwork. A stretchy Dynamic Fit collar secures the ankle, and a comfortable lining hugs the foot for a personalised fit. With foam under the heel, our girls' football shoes deliver a cloud-like bounce for comfort throughout the game.
When they're concentrating on the ball, players need a boot they can rely on. That's why a sticky texture across the top of our girls' football trainers provides grip for total confidence. Plus, boots with off-centre lacing deliver a clean strike zone for precision and accuracy, kick after kick. From scoring to passing, quick responses are key. Nike's football boots for girls are designed with speed and reliability in mind: our Zoom Air cushioning offers a quick-off-the-ground sensation for ultra-fast response on the pitch.
Our football boots for girls are designed for excellent performance on all surfaces—whether that's an indoor court or the field. Rubber outsoles provide multi-directional traction for secure movement. Football boots for girls with screw-in metal studs maintain an intense grip on soggy ground—so girls can perform at their best, rain or shine. For synthetic surfaces, girls' football shoes with short rubber studs give them the ground contact they need to power across the pitch. Playing on a muddy pitch? Look out for boots crafted from synthetic leather for an extra-easy clean ahead of the next game.
On match day, girls can get on the pitch fast with easy slip-on designs. Pull tabs and dual straps offer a super-simple fit, while the comfortable lining wraps around the foot for a snug feel. For added breathability during warm weather, girls' football trainers with mesh heels and tongues help to keep them cool—from kick-off to the final whistle.