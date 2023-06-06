Omet per passar al contingut principal
      France football shirts 2023: play without limits

      Get involved in the action with our range of France jerseys from Nike. Authentic designs with team details give you the same look as the pros, while lightweight fabric helps you feel cool as the game heats up. Whether you're kitting out a future football star or need a durable top for your own workout, our range is match-ready.

      Only exceptional fabrics

      We know that when you feel comfortable, you can focus on the game. That's why we make our France shirts from super stretchy fabric. They move with your body, giving you a full range of motion. Nike VaporKnit technology provides lightweight breathability for a barely-there feeling. Plus, football jerseys with Nike Dri-FIT technology wick sweat away from the skin so it can evaporate fast. Better still, our material is machine-washable, so you can have your favourite top ready to go again in no time.

      Your perfect cut

      Choose a slim fit France football jersey for a close feel, or go for our standard silhouette for a relaxed vibe—on and off the pitch. In warm weather, opt for a short-sleeved style with seams at the cuffs that prevent friction. Or during chillier seasons, slip into a long-sleeved France national team shirt. Look out for ribbing on crew necks and cuffs to help lock heat in. Plus, clever structuring helps garments fall naturally for an effortless look.

      Pro performance, no matter your age

      Our France national football shirts come in sizes that cater to the whole family, from adults to older and younger kids. They're designed with the same pro-standard technology, no matter the age you're buying for, so all sports fans can perform at their best. Why not choose a matching kit for the whole squad for your next active day together? Or pick contrasting strips when it's time to go head-to-head on the field.

      The full collection in one place

      Whether they're playing at home or away, you can match your favourite player in one of our shirts. We've got a keen eye for detail, right down to tabs on cuffs and embroidered logos. You'll find the iconic Swoosh across the whole collection—a mark of Nike excellence—often in a contrasting colour to make it stand out. You can even customise some of our France national football shirts. Will you choose your own name, or your sporting hero's?

      Sustainable designs to go top of the league

      Thanks to new innovations, you can feel as good as you look. Some of our France football jerseys are made from sustainable materials that deliver peak performance beyond the final whistle. The recycled polyester that goes into our new France football shirts is made from plastic bottles and produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. This way, we can help to protect the places we play for future generations.