Our Guide to the Best Women's Leggings

Find Your Ultimate Pair

We get it, there are a lot of leggings out there. Sometimes the choice can be overwhelming. But trust us, we’ve got the pair to match your sport and lifestyle.

We’ve compiled an edit of some Nike favourites to keep things simple and cut through the noise and jargon—from sweat-wicking to 7/8—so you’re clued-up for a life in leggings.

Whether you’re a runner, yogi, gym fan, or all of the above, scroll down to find your leggings match.

Nike One

Best for gym, training and everyday

Our best-selling leggings are an all-day affair, taking you from sport to socialising.

  • Mid-rise: waistline sits just below your belly button
  • 7/8: almost full-length leg coverage that hits just above ankle
  • Lightweight, silky-soft fabric
  • A pocket big enough for your phone
  • Fully non-sheer
  • Made from at least 50% recycled fibres

Nike Epic Luxe

Best for running

Your new running partner. Every feature is designed to help you pound the streets or track.

  • Mid-rise: waistline sits just below your belly button
  • 7/8: almost full-length leg coverage that hits just above ankle or full length
  • Our most innovative fabric: breathable, lightweight and compressive
  • 5 easy-access pockets
  • Drawcord in waistband for a firm fit
  • Reflective design details to keep you safe

Nike Yoga Luxe

Best for yoga

A super soft second-skin designed specifically for yogis.

  • High-rise: waistline sits just below your rib cage
  • 7/8: almost full-length leg coverage that hits just above ankle
  • Nike Infinalon fabric: breathable, lightweight and stays dry
  • Fully non-sheer and seamless
  • Small pocket in waistband

Nike Sportswear Essential

Best for rest days, walking or light movement.

Comfort and style collide so you can look fly on the daily.

  • High-rise: waistline sits just below your rib cage
  • Mid-rise: waistline sits just below your belly button
  • 7/8: almost full-length leg coverage that hits just above ankle or full length
  • Soft and stretchy fabric
  • Sweat-wicking: draws moisture away from your body to evaporate into the air
