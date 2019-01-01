THE NIKE APP IS HERE

The wait is over. The Nike App is now available in your region. Learn More

Nike Sports Bras

    Nike Sports Bras

    Nike Sports Bras

    With the right support you can do anything.

    Light Support

    Shop All

    Light Support

    Shop All

    Great for barre, pilates, and post-workout hangouts. Our less-structured designs have a comfortable, soft feel ideal for all-day wear and smaller cup sizes.

    Nike Indy

    Nike Indy

    Super-soft, fast-drying fabric for all-day comfort.

    Nike Indy Soft

    Nike Indy Soft

    Our lightest weight bra.

    Nike Seamless Light

    Nike Seamless Light

    Super smooth and stretchy feel that holds its shape.

    Compare Light Support

    Nike Indy

    Nike Indy

    Super-soft, fast-drying fabric for all-day comfort.

    Nike Indy Soft

    Nike Indy Soft

    Our lightest weight bra.

    Nike Seamless Light

    Nike Seamless Light

    Super smooth and stretchy feel that holds its shape.

    Medium Support

    Shop All

    Medium Support

    Shop All

    Great for training, spinning and that dance class you love. These super versatile, supportive designs minimize bounce while maximizing comfort.

    Compare Medium Support

    Nike Flyknit Indy

    Nike Flyknit Indy

    Soft feel and stretchy for comfort without compromise.

    Nike Swoosh

    Nike Swoosh

    Compressive feel holds you in.

    Nike Swoosh Plus Size

    Nike Swoosh Plus Size

    Compressive feel holds you in and offers full coverage.

    Nike Classic Padded

    Nike Classic Padded

    Medium support with removable padding.

    High Support

    Shop All

    High Support

    Shop All

    Great for running, soccer, and anything that gets your heart racing. The perfect balance of control and comfort to hold you in and take pressure off your shoulders.

    Compare High Support

    Nike Rival

    Nike Rival

    Cups highlight your natural shape.

    Nike FE/NOM Flyknit

    Nike FE/NOM Flyknit

    Flyknit material is highly sustainable.

    Nike Motion Adapt

    Nike Motion Adapt

    Locked-in support meets luxurious comfort.

    Nike Alpha

    Nike Alpha

    Perforations for breathability where you need it.

    Free Shipping and 30-Day Sports Bra Trials

    Love it or return it. Sign up for a free NikePlus account at checkout to get free shipping and 30-day returns.

    Join NikePlus

    Shop by Sport

    Training

    Training

    Running

    Running

    Yoga

    Yoga

    Shop by Sport

    Training

    Training

    Running

    Running

    Yoga

    Yoga