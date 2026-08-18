Women's Basketball

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Giannis Freak 8 LX
Giannis Freak 8 LX Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Freak 8 LX
Basketball Shoes
949,90 kr.
A'Two 'White Label LX'
A'Two 'White Label LX' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
Just In
A'Two 'White Label LX'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
1.199 kr.
Sabrina 4 'Light Work'
Sabrina 4 'Light Work' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Sabrina 4 'Light Work'
Basketball Shoes
979,90 kr.
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos'
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos'
Basketball Shoes
849,90 kr.
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Basketball Jersey
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Basketball Jersey
879,90 kr.
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's 2-in-1 Shorts
679,90 kr.
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
1.399 kr.
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Hoodie
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Hoodie
979,90 kr.
Kobe III Low Protro
Kobe III Low Protro Men's Basketball Shoes
Kobe III Low Protro
Men's Basketball Shoes
1.399 kr.
Book 2 'Tigers'
Book 2 'Tigers' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Book 2 'Tigers'
Basketball Shoes
1.199 kr.
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'Two 'Pinkies Up' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
1.049 kr.
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Ja 3 'Animal Pack' Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Basketball Shoes
999,90 kr.
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
+1
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
799,90 kr.
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Basketball Shoes
749,90 kr.
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 5
Basketball Shoes
679,90 kr.
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
479,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
239,90 kr.
Caitlin 1 'Caitlin Blue'
Caitlin 1 'Caitlin Blue' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Caitlin 1 'Caitlin Blue'
Basketball Shoes
1.049 kr.
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
399,90 kr.
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Book 2 'Sunburst' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Basketball Shoes
1.149 kr.
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
+2
Just In
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
1.499 kr.
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Printed Backpack (32L)
Bestseller
Nike Varsity Elite
Printed Backpack (32L)
649,90 kr.
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
679,90 kr.
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Kobe 9 Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
1.349 kr.
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th Nike WNBA T-shirt
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA T-shirt
449,90 kr.
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Basketball Shoes
1.499 kr.
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Just In
Sabrina
Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
329,90 kr.
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Backpack (32L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Varsity Elite
Backpack (32L)
599,90 kr.
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Fleece Shorts
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Fleece Shorts
529,90 kr.
Nike Essential
Nike Essential Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Essential
Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
249,90 kr.
Boston Celtics Association Edition
Boston Celtics Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Nike Elite 2.0
Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Elite 2.0
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
119,90 kr.
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
1.549 kr.
Nike G.T. Future
Nike G.T. Future Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Future
Basketball Shoes
1.499 kr.
Nike Rival
Nike Rival Women's Ultrahigh-Support Padded Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Rival
Women's Ultrahigh-Support Padded Sports Bra
679,90 kr.
Nike Pro Elite 2.0
Nike Pro Elite 2.0 Sleeve
Nike Pro Elite 2.0
Sleeve
119,90 kr.
Book 2 x McDonald's
Book 2 x McDonald's Basketball Shoes
Book 2 x McDonald's
Basketball Shoes
1.199 kr.
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Basketball Shoes
1.349 kr.
Nike 'What the Kobe'
Nike 'What the Kobe' Basketball
Just In
Nike 'What the Kobe'
Basketball
1.299 kr.
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th WNBA Pullover Hoodie
Nike WNBA 30th
WNBA Pullover Hoodie
529,90 kr.
Nike Elite Crew
Nike Elite Crew Basketball Socks
Nike Elite Crew
Basketball Socks
119,90 kr.
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Hoodie
649,90 kr.
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
699,90 kr.
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record'
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record'
Basketball Shoes
1.749 kr.
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Men's Single-Leg Tights (Right)
Recycled Materials
KD x NOCTA
Men's Single-Leg Tights (Right)
599,90 kr.
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
KD x NOCTA
Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
399,90 kr.
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
879,90 kr.
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Basketball Shoes
1.199 kr.
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
749,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
279,90 kr.
Book 2 'The Phoenix'
Book 2 'The Phoenix' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'The Phoenix'
Basketball Shoes
1.149 kr.
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Woven Tearaway Trousers
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Woven Tearaway Trousers
749,90 kr.
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
239,90 kr.
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Victory Jersey
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Victory Jersey
749,90 kr.
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Lightweight Jacket
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Lightweight Jacket
749,90 kr.
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'Two 'WNBA 30th' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
1.149 kr.
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
149,90 kr.
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
399,90 kr.
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
399,90 kr.
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's A'symmetric Reversible Dri-FIT Basketball Top
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's A'symmetric Reversible Dri-FIT Basketball Top
399,90 kr.
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Golden State Warriors Association Edition
Golden State Warriors Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Women's Fleece Tear-Away Basketball Trousers
Nike
Women's Fleece Tear-Away Basketball Trousers
699,90 kr.
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
699,90 kr.
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top
479,90 kr.
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
479,90 kr.
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th WNBA Flow Mesh Shorts
Nike WNBA 30th
WNBA Flow Mesh Shorts
529,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie
Nike
Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie
549,90 kr.
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
879,90 kr.
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Basketball Shoes
1.199 kr.
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
749,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
279,90 kr.
Book 2 'The Phoenix'
Book 2 'The Phoenix' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'The Phoenix'
Basketball Shoes
1.149 kr.
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Woven Tearaway Trousers
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Woven Tearaway Trousers
749,90 kr.
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
239,90 kr.
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Victory Jersey
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Victory Jersey
749,90 kr.
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Lightweight Jacket
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Lightweight Jacket
749,90 kr.
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'Two 'WNBA 30th' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
1.149 kr.
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
149,90 kr.
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
399,90 kr.
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
399,90 kr.
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's A'symmetric Reversible Dri-FIT Basketball Top
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's A'symmetric Reversible Dri-FIT Basketball Top
399,90 kr.
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Golden State Warriors Association Edition
Golden State Warriors Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Women's Fleece Tear-Away Basketball Trousers
Nike
Women's Fleece Tear-Away Basketball Trousers
699,90 kr.
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
699,90 kr.
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top
479,90 kr.
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
479,90 kr.
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th WNBA Flow Mesh Shorts
Nike WNBA 30th
WNBA Flow Mesh Shorts
529,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie
Nike
Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie
549,90 kr.
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