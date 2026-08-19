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Women's Basketball Tops & T-Shirts

(24)
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Basketball Jersey
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Basketball Jersey
879,90 kr.
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Boston Celtics Association Edition
Boston Celtics Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th Nike WNBA T-shirt
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA T-shirt
449,90 kr.
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Sabrina
Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
329,90 kr.
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
699,90 kr.
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
KD x NOCTA
Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
399,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
279,90 kr.
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Victory Jersey
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Victory Jersey
749,90 kr.
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's A'symmetric Reversible Dri-FIT Basketball Top
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's A'symmetric Reversible Dri-FIT Basketball Top
399,90 kr.
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
699,90 kr.
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top
479,90 kr.
Golden State Warriors Association Edition
Golden State Warriors Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Loose T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Loose T-Shirt
279,90 kr.
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey
599,90 kr.
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
699,90 kr.
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Tank Top
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Tank Top
329,90 kr.
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
399,90 kr.
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT Graphic T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT Graphic T-Shirt
299,90 kr.
Jordan Sport Heritage
Jordan Sport Heritage Women's Dri-FIT Graphic T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Heritage
Women's Dri-FIT Graphic T-Shirt
29% off