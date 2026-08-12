At least 50% sustainable materials clothes: for every workout
Our clothing made with sustainable materials feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of both. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our clothing. Recycled polyester reduces waste and carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. Organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. This means you get the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.
Fabrics that help you move freely
Find clothes with sustainable materials that support your goals. Think lightweight leggings with plenty of stretch, so you can bend, jump and lunge with freedom. Our smooth materials also dry quickly, so you stay fresh until your last rep. Want workout gear that keeps you warm? It doesn't get much cosier than pieces made from fleece. With their smooth-on-both-sides texture, our fleece joggers and hoodies give you all of the softness with none of the bulk. In our collection, you'll also find jackets with woven shells that feature a water-repellent finish to help keep you dry in wet weather.
Stay cool when it gets tough
When you're pushing hard, you need clothes that can keep up. That's why our clothing made with at least 50% sustainable materials features innovative technology that helps you feel in control. Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat away from your skin so it evaporates faster, keeping you dry. Meanwhile, look out for designs with mesh inserts that let moisture escape. When it comes to keeping warm, Nike Therma-FIT technology is ready for the challenge. This clever technology helps manage your body's natural heat, so you stay cosy in cold weather.
Fits for every athlete
Streamlined or relaxed, we've got sustainable materials clothing in almost every kind of cut. Discover standard-fit trousers with gently tapered legs. They're versatile enough to take you from the gym to your weekend plans. You'll also find slim-fit options that are streamlined through the legs and seat, for a polished look. When it comes to hoodies and tops, explore relaxed-fit styles that are baggy throughout the body.
The convenience you need
Our clothes with sustainable materials are made with the thoughtful details you'd expect, so you can test your limits with no distractions. This includes a range of jackets with handy front pockets, so you can keep your essentials close. Look out for styles with zip pockets on the arms, ideal for holding your card or keys. Hooded designs keep you protected from light rain, so you're always prepared for changing conditions. Plus, we've also got trousers and jackets with stretchy elastic cuffs that keep heat locked in when you're feeling the chill.
A better future
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.