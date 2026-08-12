At Least 50% Sustainable Materials Clothing

(1781)
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
799,90 kr.
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running 1/2-Length Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running 1/2-Length Tights
319,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
799,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
649,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
319,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
649,90 kr.
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Running Shorts
279,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Away Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Away
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
1.199 kr.
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
249,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 2026 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026 Stadium Home Baby/Toddler Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026 Stadium Home
Baby/Toddler Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
529,90 kr.
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
169,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Younger Kids' Kobe Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Younger Kids' Kobe Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
549,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
329,90 kr.
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Men's Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Essentials
Men's Dri-FIT Shorts
249,90 kr.
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
189,90 kr.
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
+6
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
219,90 kr.
NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
329,90 kr.
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Base Layer Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Base Layer Top
249,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
1.199 kr.
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
329,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
319,90 kr.
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
799,90 kr.
Canada 2026 Stadium Home
Canada 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Canada 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
599,90 kr.
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT Tapered Versatile Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT Tapered Versatile Trousers
479,90 kr.
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts With Pockets (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts With Pockets (Maternity)
249,90 kr.
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
399,90 kr.
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Away
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
749,95 kr.
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
799,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
279,90 kr.
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
299,90 kr.
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
449,90 kr.
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
649,90 kr.
Jordan Sport Flightweight
Jordan Sport Flightweight Women's High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Flightweight
Women's High-Waisted Leggings
749,90 kr.
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
649,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
T-Shirt
299,90 kr.
USMNT Energy
USMNT Energy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
USMNT Energy
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
549,90 kr.
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
399,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Women's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Women's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
799,90 kr.
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Medium-Support Cropped Sports Bra Tank Top
Just In
Nike Tempo
Women's Medium-Support Cropped Sports Bra Tank Top
329,90 kr.
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Bestseller
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
219,90 kr.
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
649,90 kr.
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
+1
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
279,90 kr.
Nike Swift Butterfly
Nike Swift Butterfly Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Running T-Shirt
Bestseller
Nike Swift Butterfly
Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Running T-Shirt
319,90 kr.
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
299,90 kr.
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
219,90 kr.
Nike One Classic Twist
Nike One Classic Twist Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Classic Twist
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
249,90 kr.
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
599,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
279,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
199,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
319,90 kr.
San Antonio Spurs 2025/26 Statement Edition
San Antonio Spurs 2025/26 Statement Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs 2025/26 Statement Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Jordan Sport Flightweight
Jordan Sport Flightweight Women's High-Waisted 15cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Flightweight
Women's High-Waisted 15cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
529,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
279,90 kr.
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
799,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Game Classic Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Game Classic Basketball Shorts
299,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Third
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Total 90 Football Authentic Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Total 90 Football Authentic Shirt
1.149 kr.
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
+1
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
379,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
329,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
1.049 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
299,90 kr.
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
479,90 kr.
ACG 'Aireez'
ACG 'Aireez' Men's Long-Sleeve Button-Up Trail-Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Aireez'
Men's Long-Sleeve Button-Up Trail-Running Top
799,90 kr.
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Bestseller
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
679,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Poly-Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Poly-Knit Tracksuit
679,90 kr.
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
649,90 kr.
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
379,90 kr.
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
479,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
279,90 kr.
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Flouncy Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Flouncy Tennis Skirt
379,90 kr.
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
+2
Bestseller
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
249,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Track Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Track Shorts
549,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt
189,90 kr.

At least 50% sustainable materials clothes: for every workout

Our clothing made with sustainable materials feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of both. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our clothing. Recycled polyester reduces waste and carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. Organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. This means you get the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.


Fabrics that help you move freely


Find clothes with sustainable materials that support your goals. Think lightweight leggings with plenty of stretch, so you can bend, jump and lunge with freedom. Our smooth materials also dry quickly, so you stay fresh until your last rep. Want workout gear that keeps you warm? It doesn't get much cosier than pieces made from fleece. With their smooth-on-both-sides texture, our fleece joggers and hoodies give you all of the softness with none of the bulk. In our collection, you'll also find jackets with woven shells that feature a water-repellent finish to help keep you dry in wet weather.


Stay cool when it gets tough


When you're pushing hard, you need clothes that can keep up. That's why our clothing made with at least 50% sustainable materials features innovative technology that helps you feel in control. Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat away from your skin so it evaporates faster, keeping you dry. Meanwhile, look out for designs with mesh inserts that let moisture escape. When it comes to keeping warm, Nike Therma-FIT technology is ready for the challenge. This clever technology helps manage your body's natural heat, so you stay cosy in cold weather.


Fits for every athlete


Streamlined or relaxed, we've got sustainable materials clothing in almost every kind of cut. Discover standard-fit trousers with gently tapered legs. They're versatile enough to take you from the gym to your weekend plans. You'll also find slim-fit options that are streamlined through the legs and seat, for a polished look. When it comes to hoodies and tops, explore relaxed-fit styles that are baggy throughout the body.


The convenience you need


Our clothes with sustainable materials are made with the thoughtful details you'd expect, so you can test your limits with no distractions. This includes a range of jackets with handy front pockets, so you can keep your essentials close. Look out for styles with zip pockets on the arms, ideal for holding your card or keys. Hooded designs keep you protected from light rain, so you're always prepared for changing conditions. Plus, we've also got trousers and jackets with stretchy elastic cuffs that keep heat locked in when you're feeling the chill.


A better future


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.