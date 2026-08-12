At least 20% Sustainable & Recycled Shoes & Trainers

(102)
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
679,90 kr.
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Men's Shoes
879,90 kr.
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Men's Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Men's Shoes
679,90 kr.
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Men's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Men's Shoes
649,90 kr.
Nike Revolution 7
Nike Revolution 7 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 7
Men's Road Running Shoes
479,90 kr.
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Younger Kids' Shoes
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Younger Kids' Shoes
329,90 kr.
Nike Cortez Textile
Nike Cortez Textile Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cortez Textile
Women's Shoes
679,90 kr.
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Men's Road Running Shoes
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 8
Men's Road Running Shoes
479,90 kr.
Nike Ava Rover
Nike Ava Rover Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Ava Rover
Shoes
1.049 kr.
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Men's Shoes
679,90 kr.
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Structure 26
Men's Road Running Shoes
1.149 kr.
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Women's Shoes
1.399 kr.
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Men's Trail-Running Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
1.149 kr.
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
549,90 kr.
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
+4
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
1.199 kr.
Nike Jr Tiempo Maestro Club Flex
Nike Jr Tiempo Maestro Club Flex Younger Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr Tiempo Maestro Club Flex
Younger Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
329,90 kr.
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Baby & Toddler Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Baby & Toddler Shoes
329,90 kr.
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Older Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Older Kids' Shoes
379,90 kr.
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
1.199 kr.
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Older Kids' Shoes
479,90 kr.
Nike Pegasus 42 "Keely Hodgkinson"
Nike Pegasus 42 "Keely Hodgkinson" Women's Road Running Shoes
+5
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus 42 "Keely Hodgkinson"
Women's Road Running Shoes
1.149 kr.
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Women's Road Running Shoes
799,90 kr.
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Younger Kids' Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Star Runner 5
Younger Kids' Running Shoes
349,90 kr.
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
1.999 kr.
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
849,90 kr.
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Men's Road Running Shoes
+7
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Men's Road Running Shoes
1.049 kr.
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
849,90 kr.
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Women's Workout Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Bella 7
Women's Workout Shoes
679,90 kr.
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
699,90 kr.
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
529,90 kr.
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Baby/Toddler Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Baby/Toddler Shoes
299,90 kr.
Nike Quest 7
Nike Quest 7 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Quest 7
Men's Road Running Shoes
599,90 kr.
Nike Calm
Nike Calm Men's Mules
Recycled Materials
Nike Calm
Men's Mules
529,90 kr.
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Club Younger Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Younger Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
299,90 kr.
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Little Kids' Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Little Kids' Shoes
379,90 kr.
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 Men's Workout Shoes
+5
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Men's Workout Shoes
679,90 kr.
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Women's Trail-Running Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
1.149 kr.
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Younger Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Younger Kids' Shoes
329,90 kr.
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Turf Football Shoe
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Turf Football Shoe
1.049 kr.
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
449,90 kr.
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Structure 26
Men's Road Running Shoes
1.149 kr.
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Soft-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Soft-Ground High-Top Football Boot
749,90 kr.
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Structure 26
Women's Road Running Shoes
1.149 kr.
Nike MC Trainer 3
Nike MC Trainer 3 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike MC Trainer 3
Women's Workout Shoes
599,90 kr.
Nike Infinity G NN
Nike Infinity G NN Golf Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Infinity G NN
Golf Shoes
679,90 kr.
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Nike Juniper Trail 3 Men's Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
679,90 kr.
Nike Air Max Muse
Nike Air Max Muse Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Muse
Women's Shoes
1.199 kr.
Nike Quest 6
Nike Quest 6 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Quest 6
Women's Road Running Shoes
599,90 kr.
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
849,90 kr.
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Men's Road Running Shoes
+7
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Men's Road Running Shoes
1.049 kr.
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
849,90 kr.
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Women's Workout Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Bella 7
Women's Workout Shoes
679,90 kr.
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
699,90 kr.
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
529,90 kr.
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Baby/Toddler Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Baby/Toddler Shoes
299,90 kr.
Nike Quest 7
Nike Quest 7 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Quest 7
Men's Road Running Shoes
599,90 kr.
Nike Calm
Nike Calm Men's Mules
Recycled Materials
Nike Calm
Men's Mules
529,90 kr.
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Club Younger Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Younger Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
299,90 kr.
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Little Kids' Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Little Kids' Shoes
379,90 kr.
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 Men's Workout Shoes
+5
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Men's Workout Shoes
679,90 kr.
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Women's Trail-Running Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
1.149 kr.
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Younger Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Younger Kids' Shoes
329,90 kr.
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Turf Football Shoe
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Turf Football Shoe
1.049 kr.
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
449,90 kr.
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Structure 26
Men's Road Running Shoes
1.149 kr.
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Soft-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Soft-Ground High-Top Football Boot
749,90 kr.
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Structure 26
Women's Road Running Shoes
1.149 kr.
Nike MC Trainer 3
Nike MC Trainer 3 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike MC Trainer 3
Women's Workout Shoes
599,90 kr.
Nike Infinity G NN
Nike Infinity G NN Golf Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Infinity G NN
Golf Shoes
679,90 kr.
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Nike Juniper Trail 3 Men's Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
679,90 kr.
Nike Air Max Muse
Nike Air Max Muse Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Muse
Women's Shoes
1.199 kr.
Nike Quest 6
Nike Quest 6 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Quest 6
Women's Road Running Shoes
599,90 kr.

At least 20% sustainable shoes and trainers: big strides towards zero waste

We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great about putting them on. By choosing shoes made with recycled plastics, leather and textiles, you help reduce waste and emissions. Here at Nike, our innovative designers and engineers are passionate about finding different ways of reusing manufacturing waste to make our trainers. That means we can give you the same incredible quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.


Zero waste starts with the materials


From breathable knit uppers to the bouncy foam under your feet, materials make up more than 70% of a trainer's footprint. Our sustainable shoes are responsibly designed, utilising recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. Take recycled post-consumer shoes from our Reuse-A-Shoe program, for example, which we started in 1992. Here, end-of-life shoes are transformed into Nike Grind materials—everything from rubber soles and foam cushioning to leather and textile uppers are separated and ground into granules. We use these to make smart, high-performing yarn knits, as well as running tracks and playing courts. We're literally changing the game from the ground up.


Zero-compromise approach


By inventing more efficient materials and reusing existing plastics, yarns and textiles, we're making big strides on our journey to reducing emissions. Our goal is to produce sustainable footwear and apparel using as many recycled materials as possible. All without compromising on performance, durability or style. This means rethinking the way we bring products into the world. We design them to last longer and, when it's time, give their materials another life in other products.


Nike Air: light on your feet, light on waste


Looking for trainers made with sustainable materials? Our Nike Air Max shoes are a good place to start. Since 2008, all Nike Air soles made at Nike's Air Manufacturing Innovation facilities in the US are composed of at least 25% recycled manufacturing waste. And from 2020 onwards, all Air MI facilities have been powered entirely by renewable wind energy. We reuse more than 90% of the waste from materials used for our Air soles to produce our innovative cushioning systems.


High-performing and sustainable fabrics


Nike Flyknit running shoes are more recycled than you might think. Because Nike Flyknit uses a precision-engineered knitting process instead of the traditional cut-and-sew way of manufacturing shoes, it uses 60% less waste than conventional methods. On average, each shoe upper made from Flyknit contains 6 to 7 recycled plastic bottles. Another example is Nike Flyleather, which is made from at least 50% recycled leather fibres. These are melded together with synthetic fibres using a water-powered process. It looks, feels and smells like natural leather, but with a lower impact on the climate.


We're not done yet


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose recycled trainers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.