Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      At Least 20% Sustainable Materials By Weight - Footwear

      Running
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Running
      Colour 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 Flyknit
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 Flyknit Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 Flyknit
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Court Royale 2
      Nike Court Royale 2 Women's Shoe
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Court Royale 2
      Women's Shoe
      549,95 kr.
      NikeCourt Legacy Next Nature
      NikeCourt Legacy Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      599,95 kr.
      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer
      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      979,95 kr.
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 90
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 90 Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 90
      Men's Shoes
      1.299 kr.
      Nike Dunk Low Next Nature
      Nike Dunk Low Next Nature Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Older Kids' Shoes
      799,95 kr.
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Older Kids' Shoes
      899,95 kr.
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Dunk Low Next Nature
      Nike Dunk Low Next Nature Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Older Kids' Shoes
      779,95 kr.
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 97
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 97
      Men's Shoes
      1.649 kr.
      Nike Victori One Next Nature
      Nike Victori One Next Nature Men's Slides
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Slides
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Next Nature Men's Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Air Max 90
      Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max 90
      Women's Shoes
      1.199 kr.
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Women's Shoes
      1.149 kr.
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Nike Downshifter 12 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      549,95 kr.
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Free Run 5.0
      Nike Free Run 5.0 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Free Run 5.0
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      979,95 kr.
      Nike SuperRep Go 3 Flyknit Next Nature
      Nike SuperRep Go 3 Flyknit Next Nature Women's Training Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy MG
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy MG Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy MG
      Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Nike Star Runner 3 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Nike Air Max TW
      Nike Air Max TW Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max TW
      Men's Shoes
      1.299 kr.
      Nike Air Max TW SE
      Nike Air Max TW SE Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max TW SE
      Men's Shoes
      1.399 kr.
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      1.299 kr.

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.