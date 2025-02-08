At Least 50% Sustainable Materials - Apparel

Gender 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Sports 
(0)
Brand 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Collections 
(0)
Features 
(0)
Fit 
(0)
Technology 
(0)
Fleece 
(0)
Nike Pro 365
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
349,95 kr.
Nike Pro
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top (Plus Size)
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie (Plus size)
Nike Universa
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
Nike Sportswear Essential
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Essential
Women's Oversized Short-Sleeve Top (Plus Size)
Nike Go
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Go
Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Women's Mid-Rise Joggers (Plus Size)
Nike Go
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Go
Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
899,95 kr.
Nike One
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings (Plus Size)
399,95 kr.
Nike Sportswear Essential
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Essential
Women's T-Shirt (Plus Size)
299,95 kr.
Nike Indy Light-Support
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Indy Light-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra (Plus Size)
299,95 kr.
Nike One Classic
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top (Plus Size)
299,95 kr.
Nike Swift
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top (Plus Size)
499,95 kr.
Nike Fast Repel
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Fast Repel
Women's Running Jacket (Plus size)
779,95 kr.
Nike Zenvy
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Zenvy
Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
799,95 kr.
Nike Swoosh Medium Support
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Swoosh Medium Support
Women's Padded Sports Bra (Plus Size)
349,95 kr.
Nike Therma-FIT One
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Therma-FIT One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Joggers (Plus Size)
599,95 kr.
Nike Indy High-Support
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Indy High-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra (Plus Size)
399,95 kr.
Nike One Swoosh
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike One Swoosh
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Graphic Shorts (Plus Size)
329,95 kr.
Nike One
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Women's Oversized Therma-FIT Pullover Fleece Hoodie (Plus Size)
599,95 kr.
Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer
Women's Therma-FIT Loose Hooded Jacket (Plus Size)
1.099 kr.
Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer
Women's Therma-FIT Loose Parka (Plus Size)
1.399 kr.

At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.