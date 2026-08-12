At least 50% sustainable materials women's clothes: move in the right direction
Feel even better about your apparel when you choose our sustainable women's clothing. Whether you're heading to the gym, taking to the pitch or cheering from the stands, we've got options to suit you. Expect innovative technology across the collection, designed to help you perform. Like sustainable clothes for women featuring Nike Dri-FIT. This acclaimed fabric wicks sweat away from the skin, so you stay cool and dry. Or Therma-FIT technology that traps your natural body heat between the fibres to give you warmth without weight.
In our women's sustainable clothing edit, you'll find soft, smooth materials built with plenty of flex. This means there's nothing holding you back from performing at your best. A wide range of colours and styles makes it easy to find clothing to suit your unique vibe. Look out for the iconic Nike Swoosh on chests and cuffs, bringing a premium pop to your workout wardrobe.
We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our women's sustainable clothing. Recycled polyester reduces waste and lowers carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. Plus, organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. The result? You get the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose sustainable women's clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.