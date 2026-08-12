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Blue Shorts

(181)
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
399,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
239,90 kr.
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
329,90 kr.
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
349,90 kr.
NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
329,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Track Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Track Shorts
549,90 kr.
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Fleece Shorts
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Fleece Shorts
529,90 kr.
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men‘s Fleece Shorts
Nike Tech
Men‘s Fleece Shorts
529,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
399,90 kr.
England 2026 Stadium Away
England 2026 Stadium Away Men's Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
399,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Knit Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Knit Shorts
299,90 kr.
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
449,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Men's Mesh Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan
Men's Mesh Diamond Shorts
399,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
219,90 kr.
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
329,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
449,90 kr.
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
249,90 kr.
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Mesh Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Mesh Shorts
379,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
279,90 kr.
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
299,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
319,90 kr.
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
219,90 kr.
England 2026 Stadium Away
England 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
319,90 kr.
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
479,90 kr.
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
549,90 kr.
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
NikeCourt Ace Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Just In
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
529,90 kr.
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
239,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's Runner Shorts
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's Runner Shorts
549,90 kr.
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
479,90 kr.
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Coming Soon
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
679,90 kr.
Nike Par
Nike Par Men‘s Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men‘s Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
529,90 kr.
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
479,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Shorts
379,90 kr.
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Older Kids' Dri-FIT Brazil Mesh Diamond Shorts
Jordan Essentials
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Brazil Mesh Diamond Shorts
329,90 kr.
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
399,90 kr.
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
319,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Indigo Denim Shorts
Sold Out
Nike Sportswear
Men's Indigo Denim Shorts
529,90 kr.
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
599,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Boyshorts with Drawstring
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Boyshorts with Drawstring
549,90 kr.
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
279,90 kr.
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 12.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 12.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
349,90 kr.
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
479,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
399,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
379,90 kr.
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
449,90 kr.
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
399,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece
Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Shorts
Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Shorts
649,90 kr.
Norway Strike
Norway Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Sold Out
Norway Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
349,90 kr.
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
549,90 kr.
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
NikeCourt Ace Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Just In
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
529,90 kr.
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
239,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's Runner Shorts
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's Runner Shorts
549,90 kr.
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
479,90 kr.
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Coming Soon
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
679,90 kr.
Nike Par
Nike Par Men‘s Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men‘s Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
529,90 kr.
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
479,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Shorts
379,90 kr.
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Older Kids' Dri-FIT Brazil Mesh Diamond Shorts
Jordan Essentials
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Brazil Mesh Diamond Shorts
329,90 kr.
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
399,90 kr.
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
319,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Indigo Denim Shorts
Sold Out
Nike Sportswear
Men's Indigo Denim Shorts
529,90 kr.
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
599,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Boyshorts with Drawstring
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Boyshorts with Drawstring
549,90 kr.
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
279,90 kr.
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 12.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 12.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
349,90 kr.
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
479,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
399,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
379,90 kr.
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
449,90 kr.
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
399,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece
Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Shorts
Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Shorts
649,90 kr.
Norway Strike
Norway Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Sold Out
Norway Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
349,90 kr.

Light, dark and navy blue shorts: start off strong

Stay cool, even when the game heats up, in blue shorts from our collection. Whether you're hitting the track, warming up for the pitch or heading to the gym, you can enjoy reliable coverage and comfort in options like baby blue shorts and navy blue shorts. Expect silky smooth, ultra-soft woven fabrics that won't rub as you move. Meanwhile, elastic waistbands with inner drawcords ensure a snug, adjustable fit.


We've designed our blue shorts to help you train without distractions. Take Nike Dri-FIT technology, for example, which moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation. That means you stay dry and comfortable while you move towards your goals. Looking for a streamlined feel? Our sleek biker shorts stretch with every move. No front seam makes for a smoother fit and a minimal chance of the fabric riding up. To help support your core, choose mid-rise light blue shorts with a wide elastic waistband.


Our dark blue running shorts ensure comfort and breathability mile after mile, thanks to perforated side panels and hem vents. If you want coverage, plus freedom of movement, opt for 2-in-1 shorts. These feature a snug inner layer to help prevent chafing as you run. Need somewhere to stash your essentials? Many of our shorts have drop-in pockets for smaller items, as well as zip pockets for larger belongings like phones.


Get a game-ready look in navy blue shorts inspired by your favourite team. Our football shorts include authentic design details inspired by what the pros wear. And because all athletes deserve to feel their best, our training shorts also come in kids' sizes.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose blue shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.