  1. New Releases
    2. /
  2. Accessories & Equipment

New Kids Accessories & Equipment(19)

Nike
Nike Younger Kids' Bucket Hat
Nike
Younger Kids' Bucket Hat
169,95 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Air School Backpack (17L)
Jordan
Older Kids' Air School Backpack (17L)
299,95 kr.
Jordan Jumpman
Jordan Jumpman Older Kids' Adjustable Hat
Jordan Jumpman
Older Kids' Adjustable Hat
189,95 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Jersey Gymsack (8.25L)
Jordan
Older Kids' Jersey Gymsack (8.25L)
169,95 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Jersey Backpack (27L)
Jordan
Older Kids' Jersey Backpack (27L)
499,95 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Jersey Flat-Brim Cap
Jordan
Older Kids' Jersey Flat-Brim Cap
199,95 kr.
Jordan Metal Jumpman Curved Brim Cap
Jordan Metal Jumpman Curved Brim Cap Older Kids' Hat
Jordan Metal Jumpman Curved Brim Cap
Older Kids' Hat
189,95 kr.
Nike
Nike Futura Fuel Pack (4L)
Nike
Futura Fuel Pack (4L)
229,95 kr.
Nike Patch
Nike Patch Lunch Tote (4L)
Nike Patch
Lunch Tote (4L)
249,95 kr.
Nike
Nike Baby Socks (6 Pairs)
Nike
Baby Socks (6 Pairs)
119,95 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Diamond High Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
Jordan
Older Kids' Diamond High Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
99,95 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Foam Trucker Hat
Jordan
Older Kids' Foam Trucker Hat
189,95 kr.
Tottenham
Tottenham 2025/2026 Nike Just Do It Mini Backpack
Tottenham
2025/2026 Nike Just Do It Mini Backpack
299,95 kr.
England
England 2025/2026 Nike Just Do It Mini Backpack
England
2025/2026 Nike Just Do It Mini Backpack
299,95 kr.
Chelsea
Chelsea 2025/2026 Nike Just Do It Mini Backpack
Chelsea
2025/2026 Nike Just Do It Mini Backpack
299,95 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Playoff Game Backpack (20L)
Jordan
Playoff Game Backpack (20L)
499,95 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Retro 11 Flat-Brim Cap
Jordan
Older Kids' Retro 11 Flat-Brim Cap
299,95 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Retro 4 Flat-Brim Cap
Jordan
Older Kids' Retro 4 Flat-Brim Cap
299,95 kr.
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Older Kids' Poolside Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Jordan Essentials
Older Kids' Poolside Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
149,95 kr.