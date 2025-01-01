Men's Nike Black Friday Deals 2025(448)

Nike Miler Breathe
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
29% off
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
48% off
Nike Club
Men's Cargo Trousers
49% off
Nike Therma Sphere
Running Neck Warmer 4.0
36% off
Nike Club
Men's Chino Trousers
49% off
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
49% off
Nike Spark Lightweight
No-Show Running Socks
47% off
Nike Shox R4
Men's Shoes
49% off
Nike LD-1000
Men's Shoes
49% off
Nike Spark Lightweight
Over-The-Calf Compression Running Socks
28% off
Nike Pacer Flash
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-zip Running Top
39% off
Nike Run
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
29% off
Nike Charge Canvas
Men's Shoes
26% off
Nike Sphere
Men's Running Gloves
39% off
Jordan Jam Quai 54
Sustainable Materials
Men's Jacket
49% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
48% off
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
47% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite
Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
39% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Sustainable Materials
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
39% off
Nike Zoom SD 4
Athletics Throwing Shoes
29% off
Nike LD-1000
Bestseller
Men's Shoes
29% off
Jordan Sport
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
23% off
Jordan Sport Crossover
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT Graphic Pullover Hoodie
27% off
Luka Dončić Playground
Basketball (Deflated)
29% off
Nike Wool Classics
Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
28% off
Nike Unicorn
Sustainable Materials
Dri-FIT ADV Cushioned No-Show Socks (1 Pair)
49% off
Nike Club
Men's Short-Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
27% off
Jordan MVP
Men's Jumpman T-Shirt
24% off
Nike Club
Men's Corduroy Chino Trousers
39% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boot
38% off
Nike Tech
Bestseller
Men's Fleece Joggers
29% off
Nike Savaleos
Weightlifting Shoes
49% off
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boot
39% off
Nike SB Heritage Vulc
Skate Shoes
39% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's T-Shirt
29% off
Nike Court Vision Low
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike Zegama 2
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
49% off
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
47% off
Nike Stride
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
26% off
Nike Cygnal
Men's Shoes
39% off
Nike Intensity
Speed Rope
29% off
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
Sustainable Materials
Men's T-Shirt
49% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Shorts
49% off
Jordan
Men's T-Shirt
23% off
Nike Air Pegasus Wave
Men's Shoes
49% off
Nike Zoom Rival SD 2
Athletics Throwing Shoes
26% off
Nike Gato
Men's Shoes
49% off
Jordan Flight MVP
Men's Fleece Trousers
26% off

Men's Nike Black Friday deals 2025: get more for less

Since 1964, we've been obsessed with a single aim: empowering athletes in every discipline to reach their goals, and then smash through them. From first-time runners to racket-sport superstars, we have the gear you need to achieve your dreams—and in the men's Nike Black Friday sale, you can get it for less.

Innovative technology built-in

Among our men's Nike Black Friday deals, you'll spot gear made with Nike Dri-FIT technology—the perfect option for when the temperature rises. The smart micro-fibre construction works to wick sweat away and disperse it evenly over the surface of the fabric. This helps it to evaporate faster, so you can stay cool and dry—however intensely you train. We test it rigorously in our labs to make sure this quality lasts for the life of the garment, so there's no limit on how hard you can play.

Putting your comfort first

In our men's Nike Black Friday sale, you'll find options that offer all-day comfort. Super stretchy and lightweight fabrics move with you, whether you're warming up on the track or cheering from the sofa. Elasticated waistbands and adjustable drawstrings allow you to get the perfect fit—and move with you to maintain it. In chilly weather, reach for a sweatshirt or zip-up top featuring Nike Tech Fleece. The exceptionally soft brushed texture has a heat-locking effect, while also being extremely slimline to make sure it won't weigh you down.

Styles for every workout wardrobe

Whether you're training hard or kicking back, we have sportswear to help you look as good as you feel. That's why we have men's Nike Black Friday deals on a wide range of styles. Bold prints and bright colours allow you to make a statement as you train. Prefer a monochrome palette? Neutral tones are easy to mix and match with our extended range. Roomy fits are ideal for layering, while form-fitting shapes create a streamlined look.

Sports accessories to support your goals

You might be hitting the gym, the courts or the football field—wherever you train, you need the right kit to support the challenge ahead. Like supportive, flexible socks that keep your feet comfortable or a breathable cotton cap that shades your eyes in sunny weather. Our gym bags and backpacks provide ample room to stash your kit, shoes and tech. Easy-to-clean fabrics make it simple to keep your accessories fresh with every use.

Practical details put you in control

At Nike, we know that details make a difference to performance. That's why we include them in every piece. We're talking zip-up pockets for storing essentials and reflective design elements for extra visibility in low light. Easy-grab handles on our bags make it simple to get up and go when it's time to hit the gym or make your daily commute. Plus, flatlock seams guard against irritation, so you can train harder for longer. With sustainable materials across our men's Nike Black Friday sale, you can help to protect the planet, too. Think durable polyester spun from plastic bottles, old carpets and fishing nets. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero campaign—our mission to reach net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. To join our journey, look for pieces with the Sustainable Materials tag.