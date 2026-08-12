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Basketball Accessories & Equipment

(36)
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Backpack (32L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Varsity Elite
Backpack (32L)
599,90 kr.
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Printed Backpack (32L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Varsity Elite
Printed Backpack (32L)
649,90 kr.
Nike Pro Elite 2.0
Nike Pro Elite 2.0 Sleeve
Nike Pro Elite 2.0
Sleeve
119,90 kr.
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
149,90 kr.
Nike Elite 2.0
Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Elite 2.0
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
119,90 kr.
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
99,90 kr.
Nike Elite Crew
Nike Elite Crew Basketball Socks
Nike Elite Crew
Basketball Socks
119,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
239,90 kr.
Nike Dominate 8P
Nike Dominate 8P Basketball
Nike Dominate 8P
Basketball
25% off
Jordan Legacy 2.0 8P
Jordan Legacy 2.0 8P Basketball
Jordan Legacy 2.0 8P
Basketball
329,90 kr.
Jordan Playground 2.0 8P
Jordan Playground 2.0 8P Basketball (Deflated)
Jordan Playground 2.0 8P
Basketball (Deflated)
219,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Duffel (48.5L)
Jordan
Duffel (48.5L)
379,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Backpack (23.7L)
Jordan
Backpack (23.7L)
479,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Duffel (68.8L)
Jordan
Duffel (68.8L)
399,90 kr.
Jordan Essential
Jordan Essential Ball Pump
Jordan Essential
Ball Pump
149,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Duffel (48.5L)
Jordan
Duffel (48.5L)
379,90 kr.
Jordan Quai 54
Jordan Quai 54 Duffel Bag (62.5L)
Jordan Quai 54
Duffel Bag (62.5L)
449,90 kr.
Jordan Skills
Jordan Skills Basketball Mini
Jordan Skills
Basketball Mini
169,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Perforated Duffel (40L)
Jordan
Perforated Duffel (40L)
1.199 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Perforated Duffel (25L)
Jordan
Perforated Duffel (25L)
979,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Perforated Camera Bag (1.6L)
Jordan
Perforated Camera Bag (1.6L)
449,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Monogram Camera Bag (1.6L)
Just In
Jordan
Monogram Camera Bag (1.6L)
479,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Collectors Gym Duffel (45L)
Jordan
Collectors Gym Duffel (45L)
1.149 kr.
Luka Dončić Playground
Luka Dončić Playground Basketball (Deflated)
Luka Dončić Playground
Basketball (Deflated)
219,90 kr.
Jordan Everyday Elevated
Jordan Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
Jordan Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
129,90 kr.
Jordan Elite
Jordan Elite Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Jordan Elite
Crew Socks (1 Pair)
119,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Perforated Backpack (23.5L)
Jordan
Perforated Backpack (23.5L)
849,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Blacktop Festival Bag (1.4L)
Jordan
Blacktop Festival Bag (1.4L)
189,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Icon Stripe Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Jordan
Kids' Icon Stripe Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
199,90 kr.
Jordan Apex Quai 54
Jordan Apex Quai 54 Reversible Bucket Hat
Recycled Materials
Jordan Apex Quai 54
Reversible Bucket Hat
249,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Gymsack (4L)
Jordan
Gymsack (4L)
169,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Perforated Tote Bag (30.5L)
Jordan
Perforated Tote Bag (30.5L)
849,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Basketball UV Shooter Sleeves
Jordan
Basketball UV Shooter Sleeves
24% off
Jordan Jumpman
Jordan Jumpman Wristbands
Jordan Jumpman
Wristbands
27% off
Jordan Dri-FIT Jumpman
Jordan Dri-FIT Jumpman Headband
Jordan Dri-FIT Jumpman
Headband
25% off
Jordan
Jordan Flightcore Backpack (27L)
Jordan
Flightcore Backpack (27L)
28% off

The essentials: basketball player accessories and gear

Our range of basketball accessories and basketball equipment helps you stay ready from warm-up to final whistle. Choose 8-panel basketballs built for consistent grip and control. Meanwhile, our cushioned crew socks provide targeted support and comfort throughout the toughest of matches. As the action heats up, our wristbands, headbands and shooter sleeves soak up sweat for lasting freshness. To keep your kit organised to and from the court, pick a durable backpack, duffel or gymsack.


We design our basketball player accessories to work as hard as you do. Look out for socks, sweatbands and other wearables with our Dri-FIT technology. Engineered fibres wick away sweat from your skin. Then they draw it to the surface so it can dry quickly. Plus, breathable properties within the material promote good airflow. All of this means you can shed excess heat fast and efficiently. That helps you stay cool and collected for longer.


Keep your equipment and kit neat and organised with a basketball bag that's built to suit the way you play. A lightweight gym sack is ideal for quick court sessions or school PE lessons. Need a design with plenty of space for shoes, layers and recovery essentials? Our roomy duffels have you covered. If you're heading from your daily routine to your training session, a backpack with multiple compartments keeps everything sorted and separated. If you're seeking out wear-anywhere bags with a cool, sporty aesthetic, we have an assortment of cross-body and festival bags Look out for iconic Jumpman branding that showcases your passion wherever the day takes you.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose baseball player accessories and gear with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.