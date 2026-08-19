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Women's Nike Black Friday Clothing Sale 2026

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Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
22% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
29% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
28% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
27% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Pleated Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Pleated Trousers
29% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Shrunken Tracksuit Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Shrunken Tracksuit Jacket
28% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
26% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Mid-Layer Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Mid-Layer Running Top
28% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Flared Trousers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Flared Trousers
29% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
28% off
Nike Swim Victory
Nike Swim Victory Women's Straight Legging
Nike Swim Victory
Women's Straight Legging
26% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
27% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
28% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
22% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
27% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's T-shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Women's T-shirt
27% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Slim Wide-Ribbed Cardigan
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Slim Wide-Ribbed Cardigan
28% off
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Fourth
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Fourth Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Fourth
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
27% off
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
22% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Lace Polo Jersey Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Lace Polo Jersey Top
28% off
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Women's Cropped Satin-Lined Hoodie
Jordan Flight Fleece
Women's Cropped Satin-Lined Hoodie
28% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Women's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Women's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
22% off
Nike Swim Victory
Nike Swim Victory Women's Swimming Slim Legging
Nike Swim Victory
Women's Swimming Slim Legging
30% off
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential Women's Spiderback One-Piece
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential
Women's Spiderback One-Piece
25% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Jacquard Striped Skirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's Jacquard Striped Skirt
25% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Jersey
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Jersey
25% off
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
26% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
28% off
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
28% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Golf Polo Dress
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Golf Polo Dress
27% off
Nike Therma-FIT One
Nike Therma-FIT One Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma-FIT One
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
28% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Low-Rise Carpenter Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Low-Rise Carpenter Trousers
29% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Tracksuit Bottoms
28% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Ribbed Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Ribbed Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
22% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
29% off
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
29% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
28% off
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
26% off
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
28% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
28% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
29% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
29% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Slim Mod-Cropped T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Slim Mod-Cropped T-Shirt
24% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Tight Long-Sleeve Ribbed Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Tight Long-Sleeve Ribbed Top
27% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Graphic Tank Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Graphic Tank Top
26% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Woven Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Woven Brief-Lined Shorts
27% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Trousers
27% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Woven Shorts
27% off
Nike Sportswear Airreverent
Nike Sportswear Airreverent Women's Long-Sleeve Top
Nike Sportswear Airreverent
Women's Long-Sleeve Top
29% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
29% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
25% off
Nike Advantage
Nike Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Tank Top
28% off
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
25% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Dri-FIT Slim Hooded Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Dri-FIT Slim Hooded Long-Sleeve Top
19% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
27% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's French Terry Top
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's French Terry Top
27% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
27% off
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover \Women's Dri-FIT 12.7cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
\Women's Dri-FIT 12.7cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
28% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
25% off
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
26% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
28% off
NikeCourt
NikeCourt Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
27% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
26% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
25% off
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Women's Short-Sleeve Tennis T-Shirt
Nike Heritage
Women's Short-Sleeve Tennis T-Shirt
24% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
28% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
25% off
NikeCourt Collection
NikeCourt Collection Women's Crew-Neck Tennis Top
NikeCourt Collection
Women's Crew-Neck Tennis Top
28% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Therma-FIT Mid-Rise Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Therma-FIT Mid-Rise Fleece Trousers
28% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Women's Woven Jersey Top
Jordan Flight
Women's Woven Jersey Top
27% off
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Women's Zip-Off Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Women's Zip-Off Trousers
27% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Slim Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Slim Short-Sleeve Top
24% off

Women's Nike Black Friday clothing 2026: smash your goals

Get your favourites for less in the Nike Black Friday women's clothing sale. Whether you're tackling a long run or stepping onto the tennis court, we've got you covered with deals on our high-performance apparel. Discover everything from supportive sports bras to leggings that flex with you.

Stay cool for longer

When your workout heats up, you can keep your cool in fabrics that offer superior ventilation. Look out for trousers and tops that come with mesh panels for maximum airflow. For more intense sessions, opt for styles made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. It wicks sweat away from the skin, so it can evaporate fast—helping you stay dry and fresh. And when the temperature drops, keep moving in clothing made with Nike Therma-FIT fabric. It's designed to retain body heat, so your muscles stay warm and cosy. Heading outdoors? Don't let the rain interrupt your training. Our weatherproof running jackets and windbreakers, made with Nike Storm-FIT fabric, keep the water out and lock warmth in.

Find your comfort zone

In our women's clothing Nike Black Friday sale, it's easy to find your perfect fit. Look for curved joggers that taper at the bottom for a clean look that shows off your trainers. Or if you prefer a roomy fit, opt for styles with pleats at the front that add volume. Need something that's squat-proof and gym-friendly? Choose leggings with an extra-wide waistband that helps them stay put, even during the toughest workouts. And when it's time to layer up, our reversible jackets, gilets and long-sleeved crop tops are ideal for mixing and matching.

Stretch your limits

Get Nike Black Friday women's clothing deals on your favourite yoga pieces. Made with breathable and lightweight materials, our stretchy gear is designed to move with you—so nothing holds you back on the mat. Discover super-soft leggings, biker shorts and sports bras that feel like a second skin. And for high-performance flexibility that lasts wash after wash, look out for clothes crafted with InfinaSmooth technology.

Details that make a difference

At Nike, we know details matter when it comes to great performance. That's why we design our leggings and shorts with handy pockets—ideal for stashing your valuables when you're on the move. When it comes to supportive gym bras, you'll find a range of options in the women's Nike Black Friday clothing sale. Choose padded or non-padded styles, depending on the coverage you need. From light support for easy stretching to high-impact bras for running, there's a range of support levels to suit every athlete and every discipline. You can also find maternity bras that are designed to flex with your changing shape and give you the support you need.