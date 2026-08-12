Nike Black Friday tracksuit deals: power through your training
Your training doesn't stop for bad weather. That's why the tracksuits in our Nike Black Friday sale are engineered to keep you warm and comfortable in all conditions. Expect streamlined silhouettes that are built for easy movement. Practical designs that make it simple to layer up and strip down. Plus pro-quality fabrics that let your skin breathe. And because athletes come in every size and body type, we have a wide range of fits and styles.
Stay fresh with Nike Dri-FIT
You're a runner. A footballer. Or a track-and-field specialist. Wherever and however you like to exercise, working hard means working up a sweat. That's why we make our Nike Black Friday tracksuits with pro-quality Nike Dri-FIT technology. The sweat-wicking fabric moves moisture away from the skin and disperses it across the garment's surface, so it can evaporate quickly. Meanwhile, breathable weaves let air circulate, helping you shed excess heat. The result? You stay fresh and dry for longer, so you can train in comfort.
Put in your best shift
To show up for your team, you need to power through—no matter what the weather is like. Our Nike Black Friday tracksuits come in streamlined fits and silhouettes, so you can play without distraction. Look out for practical features like zips at the ankles so you can get your tracksuit on and off while keeping your boots on. Meanwhile, ribbed trims at the wrists and ankles help tracksuits stay in place. When the weather turns extra chilly, opt for base-layer styles that fit under your kit for lasting protection.
Perform at your peak
When it comes to running, every ounce matters. That's why we make our Nike Black Friday tracksuits from lightweight—but still cosy—fabrics. These materials keep you warm without weighing you down. And when you start to work up a sweat, mesh linings allow air to flow to your body. You'll also find designs with vented panels that deliver extra cooling where you need it most. And our handy zip-closed pockets mean you can access essentials like snacks or your phone without breaking stride.
Inspire the next generation
At Nike, we believe the next generation of athletes deserve the same pro-quality kit as the heroes who inspire them. That's why we make our junior Nike tracksuits from the hardworking fabrics you'll find in our adult sizes. Think flexible fabrics that move when they do, so nothing holds them back. Premium fleece that feels super-soft on the inside and smooth on the outside. Plus, elasticated waistbands that stay in place.