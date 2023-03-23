Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Training & Gym
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Trousers & Tights

      High-Waisted Training & Gym Trousers & Tights

      Gender 
      (0)
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Training & Gym
      Brand 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (1)
      High-Waisted
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      399,95 kr.
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      799,95 kr.
      Nike One (M)
      Nike One (M) Women's High-Waisted Leopard Print Leggings (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One (M)
      Women's High-Waisted Leopard Print Leggings (Maternity)
      599,95 kr.
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      499,95 kr.
      Nike One (M)
      Nike One (M) Women's High-Waisted Leggings (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One (M)
      Women's High-Waisted Leggings (Maternity)
      549,95 kr.
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      799,95 kr.
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      799,95 kr.
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      799,95 kr.
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      349,95 kr.
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      779,95 kr.
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Nike Zenvy (M) Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
      Member Access
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
      899,95 kr.
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      499,95 kr.
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      349,95 kr.
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      799,95 kr.
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted Printed Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted Printed Leggings
      549,95 kr.
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Ribbed-Panel Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Ribbed-Panel Leggings
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Printed Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Printed Training Shorts
      329,95 kr.
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      349,95 kr.
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings
      779,95 kr.
      Nike One (M)
      Nike One (M) Women's High-Waisted Leopard Print Leggings (Maternity)
      Member Access
      Nike One (M)
      Women's High-Waisted Leopard Print Leggings (Maternity)
      549,95 kr.
      Nike One (M)
      Nike One (M) Women's High-Waisted Leggings (Maternity)
      Member Access
      Nike One (M)
      Women's High-Waisted Leggings (Maternity)
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Panel Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Panel Leggings
      499,95 kr.