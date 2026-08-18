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High-Waisted Trousers & Tights

(96)
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts With Pockets (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts With Pockets (Maternity)
249,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
549,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
549,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted Bonded 66cm (approx.) Leggings
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted Bonded 66cm (approx.) Leggings
979,90 kr.
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
479,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
549,90 kr.
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
+1
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
379,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
549,90 kr.
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
479,90 kr.
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
479,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
879,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
979,90 kr.
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
349,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
299,90 kr.
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
799,90 kr.
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
449,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
779,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Flared Fold-Over Waistband Trousers
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Flared Fold-Over Waistband Trousers
1.099 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Slim Flared Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Slim Flared Leggings
1.099 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Shorts
549,90 kr.
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
799,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 43cm (approx.) Leggings with Drawstring
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 43cm (approx.) Leggings with Drawstring
799,90 kr.
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 18cm Running Shorts (Approx.)
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 18cm Running Shorts (Approx.)
479,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Shine
NikeSKIMS Shine Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Shine
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
549,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
879,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
529,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
549,90 kr.
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
679,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
979,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
979,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
549,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Weightless
NikeSKIMS Weightless Women's High-Waisted V-Panel Leggings
NikeSKIMS Weightless
Women's High-Waisted V-Panel Leggings
699,90 kr.
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
449,90 kr.
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
679,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Footsie Grip Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Footsie Grip Leggings
1.099 kr.
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's 86.5 (approx.) Straight Leggings
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's 86.5 (approx.) Straight Leggings
799,90 kr.
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
399,90 kr.
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
329,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
879,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
479,90 kr.
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Just In
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
399,90 kr.
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
529,90 kr.
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Tearaway Trousers
Bestseller
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Tearaway Trousers
979,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized High-Waisted Balloon Tracksuit Bottoms
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized High-Waisted Balloon Tracksuit Bottoms
799,90 kr.
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
449,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Bonded Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Bonded Biker Shorts
549,90 kr.
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
699,90 kr.
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
329,90 kr.
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
399,90 kr.
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Just In
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
239,90 kr.
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
+1
Just In
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
749,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
379,90 kr.
Paris Saint-Germain Windrunner
Paris Saint-Germain Windrunner Women's Nike Football High-Waisted Woven Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Windrunner
Women's Nike Football High-Waisted Woven Pants
749,90 kr.
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Stirrup Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Stirrup Leggings
399,90 kr.
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Printed 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Printed 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
849,90 kr.
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
799,90 kr.
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
449,90 kr.
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
279,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
979,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Corset 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Corset 66cm (approx.) Leggings
1.099 kr.
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (Approx.) Printed Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (Approx.) Printed Shorts
329,90 kr.
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
449,90 kr.
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
349,90 kr.
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
399,90 kr.
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
379,90 kr.
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
+3
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
749,90 kr.
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
319,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
219,90 kr.
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
319,90 kr.
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
319,90 kr.
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 15cm (approx.) Shorts
379,90 kr.
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
329,90 kr.