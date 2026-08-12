  1. Training & Gym
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Trousers & Tights
    4. /
  4. Tights & Leggings

High Waisted Gym Leggings & Tights

Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
529,90 kr.
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
799,90 kr.
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
+1
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
799,90 kr.
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
349,90 kr.
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
399,90 kr.
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
319,90 kr.
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
319,90 kr.
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
+1
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
749,90 kr.
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
679,90 kr.
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Printed 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Printed 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
849,90 kr.
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
27% off
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
549,90 kr.
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts With Pockets (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts With Pockets (Maternity)
249,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
549,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted Bonded 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted Bonded 66cm (approx.) Leggings
979,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
549,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
549,90 kr.
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
+1
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
379,90 kr.
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
479,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
879,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
979,90 kr.
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
479,90 kr.
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
349,90 kr.
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
799,90 kr.