CHELSEA FC

CHELSEA FC

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Chelsea F.C. Tops & T-Shirts

Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Away Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Away
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
1.199 kr.
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
799,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
799,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
649,90 kr.
CAN’T TAME US
CAN’T TAME US
Fuelled by heritage. Engineered for the future.
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
549,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
1.199 kr.
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
799,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
879,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Jersey
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Jersey
1.199 kr.
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
799,90 kr.
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
649,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Jersey
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Jersey
1.049 kr.
Chelsea F.C. Primary
Chelsea F.C. Primary Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football T-Shirt
Chelsea F.C. Primary
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football T-Shirt
399,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
749,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Men's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Men's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
399,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Crew-Neck Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Crew-Neck Top
529,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
749,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. Authentic Goalkeeper
Chelsea F.C. Authentic Goalkeeper Men's Nike Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Authentic Goalkeeper
Men's Nike Football Shirt
599,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
199,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
599,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. 2026 Stadium Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026 Stadium Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026 Stadium Home
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
549,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
749,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
549,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
399,90 kr.