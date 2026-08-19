Show off your pride in the 2026/27 Chelsea third kit
Cheer on the Blues wherever the season takes them in our range of Chelsea third kits. Whether you're watching with your mates from the sofa, or lucky enough to be singing from the stands, our shirts, tops and shorts help you feel closer to the action. Expect designs inspired by the season's latest graphics and colourways worn by the men's and women's teams.
The best part of the beautiful game? Playing it yourself. We make our Chelsea kit with our unique Aero-FIT technology, which creates space for airflow so you stay chilled even when the match heats up. By stopping the fabric from sticking to your skin, it helps you shed excess heat and stay dry for longer, letting you focus entirely on your performance. Layering up for a cold-weather session? We have drill tops and pants in neat, fuss-free silhouettes that give you the insulation you need without the extra weight or bulk.
Aspiring footie stars can channel their on-pitch icons as they hone their skills, with the Chelsea third kit in junior sizes. We use the same pro-quality materials that you'll find in our adults' range. That means performance cooling technology to help them stay fresh and focused. Added stretch in the fibres for easy movement in every direction. And lightweight fabrics that feel gentle and comfortable on their skin.