CHELSEA FC

CHELSEA FC

Women's Chelsea Shirts & Kits 2026/27

(15)
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
799,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Jersey
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Jersey
1.199 kr.
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
799,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Crew-Neck Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Crew-Neck Top
529,90 kr.
CAN’T TAME US
CAN’T TAME US
Fuelled by heritage. Engineered for the future.
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
749,90 kr.
Chelsea 25/26
Chelsea 25/26 Nike Heritage Backpack
Chelsea 25/26
Nike Heritage Backpack
299,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
399,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. Strike Home
Chelsea F.C. Strike Home Nike Dri-FIT Football Knee-High Socks
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike Home
Nike Dri-FIT Football Knee-High Socks
149,90 kr.
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
399,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. Phoenix Fleece
Chelsea F.C. Phoenix Fleece Women's Nike Football Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Chelsea F.C. Phoenix Fleece
Women's Nike Football Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
599,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. Windrunner
Chelsea F.C. Windrunner Women's Nike Football UV Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Windrunner
Women's Nike Football UV Woven Jacket
799,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C.
Chelsea F.C. Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
Chelsea F.C.
Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
219,90 kr.
Chelsea VaporFast Home
Chelsea VaporFast Home Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Knee-High Socks
Chelsea VaporFast Home
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Knee-High Socks
169,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Top
29% off
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Pre-Match Top
27% off

Women's Chelsea shirts 2026/27: channel the excitement

Our passion for the beautiful game began in 1979 when we launched our first Nike football kit. We've been supporting fans and players ever since with premium gear—take our women's Chelsea shirts, for example. Whether you're watching the match on TV or taking a memorable trip to Stamford Bridge, our Chelsea F.C. women's shirts help you feel closer to the action. Each piece is finished with the club's distinctive crest plus our own Nike Swoosh, so your new shirt helps you look the part.


Celebrate with the latest season's designs


Designed in iconic colourways and featuring the newest team graphics, our Chelsea women's shirts are perfect for showcasing your allegiance. We craft our women's Chelsea kits based on the strips worn by your on-pitch heroes and embellish each one with distinctive badging for that essential finishing detail. Expect pitch-accurate hues that give your top instant recognition and standout appeal, and carefully crafted details that ensure your new shirt has an authentic feel and finish.

Pro-quality kit for memorable matches


From after-work and weekend training sessions to tackling your own league match, the best part of the beautiful game is playing it yourself. Thanks to our unique Aero-FIT technology, Chelsea ladies' shirts channel air across your skin to evaporate sweat quickly. Meanwhile, added stretch in the fibres ensures your top moves when you do and holds its shape throughout. The result? You stay cool, focused and collected for longer, so you can put in a great shift—from kick-off to the final whistle.

For the day's adventures


Our T-shirts are a perfect choice to show off your support, wherever life takes you. They're crafted from breathable cotton-rich fabrics that feel gentle on your skin and cut in fuss-free silhouettes that deliver effortless comfort. Opt for short-sleeved styles for sunny days, or stay cosy with long-sleeved tops in thicker materials. And when it comes to design, you'll find simple monochrome options alongside bold badging and contrast details.


Find your fit


At Nike, we're committed to supporting and celebrating fans and players of every body type. That's why our women's Chelsea shirts come in a choice of cuts and sizes, to help everyone find their perfect fit. You can choose neat silhouettes for a fuss-free outline with plenty of freedom to move. Or if you like a more slouchy, boxy shape, look out for relaxed and oversized styles.


Pro-quality materials


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. As part of this initiative, we divert around one billion plastic bottles from landfill each year and recycle them into high-performance yarns to make our sportswear. If you'd like to join us on the journey, choose a women's Chelsea kit with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content.