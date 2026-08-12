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Nike Black Friday Clothing Deals 2026

(705)
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
24% off
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Jordan Everyday Essentials Kids' Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Kids' Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
29% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
29% off
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Dri-FIT Loose Short-Sleeve Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Dri-FIT Loose Short-Sleeve Golf Polo
27% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Pleated Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Pleated Trousers
29% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
25% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
26% off
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Nike Air
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
28% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Mid Layer Training Hoodie
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Mid Layer Training Hoodie
27% off
Luka
Luka Men's T-Shirt
Luka
Men's T-Shirt
26% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
27% off
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's T-Shirt
Nike N.A.C.
Men's T-Shirt
26% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Flared Trousers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Flared Trousers
29% off
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
27% off
Nike Velocity
Nike Velocity Men's 5-Pocket Golf Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Velocity
Men's 5-Pocket Golf Trousers
28% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
28% off
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
28% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
28% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Shorts
26% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Mid-Layer Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Mid-Layer Running Top
28% off
Nike Swim Victory
Nike Swim Victory Women's Straight Legging
Nike Swim Victory
Women's Straight Legging
26% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
22% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
28% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
27% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
27% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
25% off
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shorts
26% off
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
26% off
Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Alate Minimalist
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
28% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
25% off
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Trousers
27% off
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
29% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
28% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Slim Wide-Ribbed Cardigan
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Slim Wide-Ribbed Cardigan
28% off
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Fourth
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Fourth Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Fourth
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
27% off
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
22% off
Nike
Nike Younger Kids' Floral Jersey T-Shirt
Just In
Nike
Younger Kids' Floral Jersey T-Shirt
20% off
Jordan Secret Diary
Jordan Secret Diary Older Kids' Tulle Skort
Just In
Jordan Secret Diary
Older Kids' Tulle Skort
16% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
28% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Utility Trousers
Jordan Flight
Men's Utility Trousers
29% off
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
28% off
Nike Advantage
Nike Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Tank Top
28% off
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Top
28% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Lace Polo Jersey Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Lace Polo Jersey Top
28% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Women's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Women's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
22% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
28% off
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Sport Shirt
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Sport Shirt
27% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
26% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
27% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
25% off
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shorts
26% off
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
26% off
Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Alate Minimalist
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
28% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
25% off
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Trousers
27% off
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
29% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
28% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Slim Wide-Ribbed Cardigan
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Slim Wide-Ribbed Cardigan
28% off
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Fourth
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Fourth Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Fourth
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
27% off
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
22% off
Nike
Nike Younger Kids' Floral Jersey T-Shirt
Just In
Nike
Younger Kids' Floral Jersey T-Shirt
20% off
Jordan Secret Diary
Jordan Secret Diary Older Kids' Tulle Skort
Just In
Jordan Secret Diary
Older Kids' Tulle Skort
16% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
28% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Utility Trousers
Jordan Flight
Men's Utility Trousers
29% off
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
28% off
Nike Advantage
Nike Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Tank Top
28% off
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Top
28% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Lace Polo Jersey Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Lace Polo Jersey Top
28% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Women's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Women's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
22% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
28% off
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Sport Shirt
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Sport Shirt
27% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
26% off

Nike Black Friday clothing deals 2026: upgrade your sportswear

Refresh your workout kit and your wardrobe with our Nike Black Friday 2026 clothing offers. Our pieces feature innovative fabrics that keep you smashing your goals―whether you're hitting the gym, field or court. Explore our Nike Black Friday clothing deals for men, women and kids and discover sportswear that works as hard as you do.

Nike tech for your biggest challenges

When your workout heats up, you need fabrics that keep you cool―so you can stay focused on your training. Nike Black Friday sports clothing with Dri-FIT Technology wicks sweat away from the skin so it can dry fast. And you'll stay comfortable and ready for whatever your session throws at you. Plus, sportswear with Nike Breathe fabric lets warm air out by providing ventilation in high-heat zones―keeping you fresh for longer.

Warm up in cool weather

When the temperature falls, grab sportswear that keeps you warm. Sweatshirts made from brushed fleece will keep you snug and are ideal for layering. Meanwhile, hoodies with pockets let you stash your stuff and are perfect for protecting your hands from the chill. Choose tops with full or half zips to control the coverage and ventilation.

Nike Black Friday clothes for the elements

Nike coats and jackets create a shield from wet and cold weather. Look out for Nike Black Friday clothing deals on jackets with synthetic insulation for protection without added bulk―so nothing will weigh you down. Sports coats with fleece linings deliver softness for quick comfort in harsh weather conditions. And you'll stay dry no matter where you're headed in coats with hoods that give you extra coverage and protection from the rain. You'll also find deals on outwear specifically designed for kids. No matter how much time they spend outdoors, our coats and jackets will keep them cosy.

Sportswear that moves with you

Stay covered without compromising movement in our trousers, leggings and shorts. They're made from lightweight fabric that's durable and can go the distance with you. Trousers in our Nike Black Friday clothes sale stretch with your body, so you can bend and kick with ease during the most intense workouts. Or pick compression leggings and tights for relentless support and a body-hugging feel as you work out. The stretchy fabric means you can move naturally no matter what you're training for.

Create your own look in Nike tracksuits

When you're walking to training or practising outdoors, you need clothes that'll keep you comfy―and getting the right fit is key for that. Deck yourself out in our full tracksuits for a coordinated style. Our tops and joggers have roomy designs and just the right amount of stretch―so nothing will hold you back. Nike Black Friday clothing featuring elastic waistbands with drawcords creates a perfectly snug fit, while the ribbed cuffs keep cold air out. Go for a matching tracksuit or mix and match to create a personalised look that lets you rep your own style.