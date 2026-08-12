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Nike Black Friday Gym Clothing 2026

(140)
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Knit Training Shorts
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Knit Training Shorts
28% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
29% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
26% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
25% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Mid Layer Training Hoodie
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Mid Layer Training Hoodie
27% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Flared Trousers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Flared Trousers
29% off
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's T-Shirt
Nike N.A.C.
Men's T-Shirt
26% off
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
28% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
28% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
22% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
27% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
28% off
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
26% off
Nike Dri-FIT Legend
Nike Dri-FIT Legend Men's Fitness T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Legend
Men's Fitness T-Shirt
29% off
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Trousers
27% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
27% off
Nike Indy Light-Support
Nike Indy Light-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy Light-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
28% off
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Woven Training Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Training Trousers
28% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
26% off
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
22% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
28% off
Nike NAC
Nike NAC Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike NAC
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Training Shorts
28% off
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swoosh
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
27% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
28% off
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Training T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Training T-Shirt
28% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
29% off
Nike Therma-FIT One
Nike Therma-FIT One Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma-FIT One
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
28% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
29% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
29% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
28% off
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
25% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Woven Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Woven Brief-Lined Shorts
27% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
29% off
Nike Pro Warm
Nike Pro Warm Men's Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Warm
Men's Tights
17% off
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Sleeveless Training Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Sleeveless Training Hoodie
27% off
Nike Primary Fleece
Nike Primary Fleece Men's Dri-FIT UV Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary Fleece
Men's Dri-FIT UV Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
28% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Dri-FIT Slim Hooded Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Dri-FIT Slim Hooded Long-Sleeve Top
19% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Light-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
Nike Zenvy
Women's Light-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
28% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support Padded Sport Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sport Bra
28% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
27% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
28% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
27% off
Nike Totality
Nike Totality Men's Dri-FIT Knit Versatile Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Totality
Men's Dri-FIT Knit Versatile Jacket
28% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
26% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
25% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
28% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
28% off
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
24% off
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Training T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Training T-Shirt
28% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
29% off
Nike Therma-FIT One
Nike Therma-FIT One Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma-FIT One
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
28% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
29% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
29% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
28% off
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
25% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Woven Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Woven Brief-Lined Shorts
27% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
29% off
Nike Pro Warm
Nike Pro Warm Men's Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Warm
Men's Tights
17% off
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Sleeveless Training Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Sleeveless Training Hoodie
27% off
Nike Primary Fleece
Nike Primary Fleece Men's Dri-FIT UV Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary Fleece
Men's Dri-FIT UV Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
28% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Dri-FIT Slim Hooded Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Dri-FIT Slim Hooded Long-Sleeve Top
19% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Light-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
Nike Zenvy
Women's Light-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
28% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support Padded Sport Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sport Bra
28% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
27% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
28% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
27% off
Nike Totality
Nike Totality Men's Dri-FIT Knit Versatile Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Totality
Men's Dri-FIT Knit Versatile Jacket
28% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
26% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
25% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
28% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
28% off
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
24% off

Nike Black Friday gym wear 2026: the power to perform

Elevate your performance with our selection of on-sale Nike Black Friday gym clothes. Whether you're warming up, testing your limits or cooling down, the right clothing helps you train at your peak. Expect practical fits that give you the freedom to move, with ultra-stretchy fabrics for extra comfort. Bringing the heat? Our gym wear is quick-drying and moisture-wicking, so you can stay fresh while working up a sweat. And on chilly mornings, lightweight jackets, fleecy joggers and thermal base layers ensure you stay warm and cosy.


Elevate your performance


Breathability is key to all-day comfort. That's why you'll find Nike Black Friday gym wear with ventilation panels that improve airflow. Underarm gussets on our cropped and relaxed-fit tank tops allow you to move freely. Shopping for gym clothes that provide extra support? Compression-fit underwear and base layers hug your body for a supportive feel. Look out for two-in-one shorts with brief liners for comfortable coverage. We also have sports bras in a choice of support levels, from gentle to high support. Our styles are made from adaptive materials that quickly recover their shape. This means you stay snug from start to finish.


Stay focused


Training hard means working up a sweat. Look out for Nike Black Friday gym clothes featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. This wicks moisture away from your skin so it can evaporate faster, helping you to stay dry and comfortable. Meanwhile, thoughtful details like fewer seams reduce chafing and irritation. Wide, stretchy waistbands on our leggings—and underbands on our sports bras and crop tops—are designed for a snug fit without pinching or binding.


Stash your essentials


Whether you're hitting the streets or the court, you need a place to keep your phone, keys and earbuds while you train. We've got you. Keep an eye out for joggers, running shorts and workout tights with plenty of pockets. You'll find comfortable leggings in our Nike Black Friday gym clothing collection, featuring drop-in and zipped side pockets, along with plenty of pieces that include extra hidden pockets sewn into the back of the waistband. Choose jogging trousers with ribbed cuffs to keep out draughts, and internal drawcords to fine-tune your fit.


Iconic style


You want to work hard. And you want to look good doing it. That's why our Nike Black Friday gym apparel comes in a variety of styles and colours. Keep it simple with classic black and white designs, or boost your confidence with bold block colours, fun prints and zesty brights. Look out for gym wear featuring Nike Stealth Evaporation technology, which conceals moisture to help you stay looking fresh. Whatever options you go for, expect smooth fabrics and full coverage so you can work out with confidence.