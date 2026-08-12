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Basketball Low Top Shoes

(66)
KD19
KD19 Basketball Shoes
KD19
Basketball Shoes
1.199 kr.
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos'
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos'
Basketball Shoes
849,90 kr.
Book 2 'Tigers'
Book 2 'Tigers' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Book 2 'Tigers'
Basketball Shoes
1.199 kr.
Caitlin 1 'Caitlin Blue'
Caitlin 1 'Caitlin Blue' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Caitlin 1 'Caitlin Blue'
Basketball Shoes
1.049 kr.
Sabrina 4
Sabrina 4 Basketball Shoes
Just In
Sabrina 4
Basketball Shoes
979,90 kr.
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'Two 'Pinkies Up' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
1.049 kr.
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Ja 3 'Animal Pack' Basketball Shoes
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Basketball Shoes
999,90 kr.
Kobe III Low Protro
Kobe III Low Protro Men's Basketball Shoes
Kobe III Low Protro
Men's Basketball Shoes
1.399 kr.
Nike Precision 8 Low
Nike Precision 8 Low Men's Basketball Shoes
Nike Precision 8 Low
Men's Basketball Shoes
549,90 kr.
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Basketball Shoes
749,90 kr.
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 5
Basketball Shoes
679,90 kr.
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
1.549 kr.
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Basketball Shoes
1.349 kr.
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Book 2 'Sunburst' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Basketball Shoes
1.149 kr.
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Basketball Shoes
1.199 kr.
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Kobe 9 Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
1.349 kr.
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Basketball Shoes
1.499 kr.
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
1.399 kr.
Kobe V
Kobe V Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe V
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
879,90 kr.
A'Two 'White Label LX'
A'Two 'White Label LX' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
Just In
A'Two 'White Label LX'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
1.199 kr.
Book 2 x McDonald's
Book 2 x McDonald's Basketball Shoes
Book 2 x McDonald's
Basketball Shoes
1.199 kr.
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
+1
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
399,90 kr.
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 5
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
549,90 kr.
Sabrina 4 By You
Sabrina 4 By You Custom Basketball Shoes
Customise
+5
Just In
Sabrina 4 By You
Custom Basketball Shoes
1.199 kr.
Kobe V
Kobe V Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe V
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
879,90 kr.
Book 2 'The Phoenix'
Book 2 'The Phoenix' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'The Phoenix'
Basketball Shoes
1.149 kr.
Sabrina 3
Sabrina 3 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
799,90 kr.
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'Two 'WNBA 30th' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
1.149 kr.
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Younger Kids' Basketball Shoe
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Younger Kids' Basketball Shoe
379,90 kr.
Kobe 3 Low Protro
Kobe 3 Low Protro Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe 3 Low Protro
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
879,90 kr.
Giannis Freak 8 LX
Giannis Freak 8 LX Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Freak 8 LX
Basketball Shoes
949,90 kr.
Kobe III Low
Kobe III Low Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe III Low
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
879,90 kr.
A'Two By You
A'Two By You A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
Customise
+2
Customise
A'Two By You
A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
1.249 kr.
Ja 3 By You
Ja 3 By You Custom Basketball Shoes
Customise
+1
Customise
Ja 3 By You
Custom Basketball Shoes
1.149 kr.
A'Two By A'ja Wilson
A'Two By A'ja Wilson A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
Customise
Customise
A'Two By A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
1.249 kr.
A'One 'Stone Mauve'
A'One 'Stone Mauve' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'One 'Stone Mauve'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
27% off
Sabrina 3 'Three'
Sabrina 3 'Three' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'Three'
Basketball Shoes
28% off
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
28% off
Sabrina 3
Sabrina 3 Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3
Basketball Shoes
28% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Jordan Poole'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Jordan Poole' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Jordan Poole'
Basketball Shoes
26% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
26% off
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua'
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham'
Basketball Shoes
26% off
Nike Street Flare
Nike Street Flare Basketball Shoes
Nike Street Flare
Basketball Shoes
26% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4
Nike G.T. Cut 4 Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Shoes
749,90 kr.
Luka 77
Luka 77 Basketball Shoes
+1
Luka 77
Basketball Shoes
749,90 kr.
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry'
Basketball Shoes
799,90 kr.
Kobe V
Kobe V Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe V
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
879,90 kr.
Book 2 'The Phoenix'
Book 2 'The Phoenix' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'The Phoenix'
Basketball Shoes
1.149 kr.
Sabrina 3
Sabrina 3 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
799,90 kr.
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'Two 'WNBA 30th' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
1.149 kr.
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Younger Kids' Basketball Shoe
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Younger Kids' Basketball Shoe
379,90 kr.
Kobe 3 Low Protro
Kobe 3 Low Protro Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe 3 Low Protro
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
879,90 kr.
Giannis Freak 8 LX
Giannis Freak 8 LX Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Freak 8 LX
Basketball Shoes
949,90 kr.
Kobe III Low
Kobe III Low Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe III Low
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
879,90 kr.
A'Two By You
A'Two By You A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
Customise
+2
Customise
A'Two By You
A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
1.249 kr.
Ja 3 By You
Ja 3 By You Custom Basketball Shoes
Customise
+1
Customise
Ja 3 By You
Custom Basketball Shoes
1.149 kr.
A'Two By A'ja Wilson
A'Two By A'ja Wilson A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
Customise
Customise
A'Two By A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
1.249 kr.
A'One 'Stone Mauve'
A'One 'Stone Mauve' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'One 'Stone Mauve'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
27% off
Sabrina 3 'Three'
Sabrina 3 'Three' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'Three'
Basketball Shoes
28% off
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
28% off
Sabrina 3
Sabrina 3 Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3
Basketball Shoes
28% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Jordan Poole'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Jordan Poole' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Jordan Poole'
Basketball Shoes
26% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
26% off
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua'
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham'
Basketball Shoes
26% off
Nike Street Flare
Nike Street Flare Basketball Shoes
Nike Street Flare
Basketball Shoes
26% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4
Nike G.T. Cut 4 Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Shoes
749,90 kr.
Luka 77
Luka 77 Basketball Shoes
+1
Luka 77
Basketball Shoes
749,90 kr.
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry'
Basketball Shoes
799,90 kr.