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Basketball Mid Top Shoes

(25)
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
+1
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
799,90 kr.
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King'
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1.199 kr.
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
879,90 kr.
Kobe VIII
Kobe VIII Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe VIII
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
999,90 kr.
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
479,90 kr.
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
479,90 kr.
Kobe 1 Protro
Kobe 1 Protro Men's shoes
Kobe 1 Protro
Men's shoes
1.499 kr.
Nike S.T. Charge
Nike S.T. Charge Basketball Shoes
Nike S.T. Charge
Basketball Shoes
979,90 kr.
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Younger Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Younger Kids' Shoes
449,90 kr.
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
+2
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
1.499 kr.
Nike G.T. Future
Nike G.T. Future Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Future
Basketball Shoes
1.499 kr.
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record'
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record'
Basketball Shoes
1.749 kr.
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness 9
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
699,90 kr.
Nike S.T. Charge 'Foundation'
Nike S.T. Charge 'Foundation' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Nike S.T. Charge 'Foundation'
Basketball Shoes
999,90 kr.
Kobe IX
Kobe IX Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
879,90 kr.
Kobe IX Low EM
Kobe IX Low EM Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Low EM
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
879,90 kr.
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Younger Kids' Shoes
479,90 kr.
KD18 'International Blue'
KD18 'International Blue' Basketball Shoes
KD18 'International Blue'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Younger Kids' Shoes
Tatum 4
Younger Kids' Shoes
549,90 kr.
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Big Kids' Shoes
Tatum 4
Big Kids' Shoes
699,90 kr.
Tatum 4 'Playoffs'
Tatum 4 'Playoffs' Basketball Shoes
Tatum 4 'Playoffs'
Basketball Shoes
1.049 kr.
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Basketball Shoes
Tatum 4
Basketball Shoes
979,90 kr.
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Baby/Toddler Shoes
Tatum 4
Baby/Toddler Shoes
399,90 kr.
Tatum 4 SE
Tatum 4 SE Basketball Shoes
Tatum 4 SE
Basketball Shoes
28% off
Jordan DAY1 EO
Jordan DAY1 EO Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan DAY1 EO
Older Kids' Shoes
27% off
Jordan DAY1 EO
Jordan DAY1 EO Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan DAY1 EO
Older Kids' Shoes
27% off