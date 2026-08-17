Low Top Shoes

(930)
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Men‘s shoes
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Men‘s shoes
879,90 kr.
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Men's Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Men's Shoes
1.249 kr.
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Men's Shoes
679,90 kr.
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Men's Workout Shoes
+2
Nike Flex Train
Men's Workout Shoes
599,90 kr.
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
879,90 kr.
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Shox TL
Older Kids' Shoes
1.049 kr.
Nike P-6000 Tech
Nike P-6000 Tech Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000 Tech
Men's Shoes
879,90 kr.
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
+8
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Older Kids' Shoe
749,90 kr.
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoe
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Shoe
879,90 kr.
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
2.149 kr.
Nike P-6000 SE
Nike P-6000 SE Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000 SE
Shoes
879,90 kr.
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Men's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Men's Shoes
649,90 kr.
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
1.399 kr.
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
+4
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
879,90 kr.
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
+3
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
649,90 kr.
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Ja 3 'Animal Pack' Basketball Shoes
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Basketball Shoes
999,90 kr.
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
979,90 kr.
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes
+1
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's Shoes
1.399 kr.
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Shox TL
Men's Shoes
1.249 kr.
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
1.199 kr.
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
+1
Nike P-6000
Shoes
879,90 kr.
Nike Air Max Plus 3
Nike Air Max Plus 3 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus 3
Men's Shoes
1.399 kr.
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's shoes
1.399 kr.
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoe
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoe
1.199 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
1.049 kr.
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral' Women's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'
Women's Shoes
649,90 kr.
Nike Vomero 18 GORE-TEX
Nike Vomero 18 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Road Running Shoes with Reflective Design Accents
Nike Vomero 18 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Road Running Shoes with Reflective Design Accents
1.249 kr.
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Men's Shoes
879,90 kr.
Air Max 90 LTR
Air Max 90 LTR Men's Shoes
Air Max 90 LTR
Men's Shoes
1.149 kr.
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Men's Pregame Shoes
Nike Mind 002
Men's Pregame Shoes
1.049 kr.
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Women's Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Women's Shoes
1.249 kr.
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000
Men's Shoes
879,90 kr.
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
+9
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
679,90 kr.
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Nike Air Max Plus SE Women's Shoes
+1
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Women's Shoes
1.399 kr.
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite 'Kylian Mbappé' Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite 'Kylian Mbappé'
Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
2.199 kr.
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
2.099 kr.
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Men's Slides
+1
Bestseller
Nike Calm 2.0
Men's Slides
379,90 kr.
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Older Kids' Slides
Just In
Nike Calm 2.0
Older Kids' Slides
299,90 kr.
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Nike Air Max Plus VII Men's shoes
+1
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Men's shoes
1.399 kr.
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 5
Basketball Shoes
679,90 kr.
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Nike Air Max Plus VII Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Men's Shoes
1.499 kr.
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
879,90 kr.
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'Two 'Pinkies Up' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
1.049 kr.
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram®
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram® Men‘s shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram®
Men‘s shoes
979,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
979,90 kr.
Nike Air Rift
Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes
Nike Air Rift
Women's Shoes
979,90 kr.
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Men's Shoes
879,90 kr.
Nike Air Max 90 G
Nike Air Max 90 G Golf Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 G
Golf Shoes
1.199 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
1.049 kr.
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral' Women's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'
Women's Shoes
649,90 kr.
Nike Vomero 18 GORE-TEX
Nike Vomero 18 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Road Running Shoes with Reflective Design Accents
Nike Vomero 18 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Road Running Shoes with Reflective Design Accents
1.249 kr.
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Men's Shoes
879,90 kr.
Air Max 90 LTR
Air Max 90 LTR Men's Shoes
Air Max 90 LTR
Men's Shoes
1.149 kr.
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Men's Pregame Shoes
Nike Mind 002
Men's Pregame Shoes
1.049 kr.
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Women's Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Women's Shoes
1.249 kr.
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000
Men's Shoes
879,90 kr.
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
+9
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
679,90 kr.
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Nike Air Max Plus SE Women's Shoes
+1
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Women's Shoes
1.399 kr.
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite 'Kylian Mbappé' Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite 'Kylian Mbappé'
Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
2.199 kr.
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
2.099 kr.
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Men's Slides
+1
Bestseller
Nike Calm 2.0
Men's Slides
379,90 kr.
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Older Kids' Slides
Just In
Nike Calm 2.0
Older Kids' Slides
299,90 kr.
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Nike Air Max Plus VII Men's shoes
+1
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Men's shoes
1.399 kr.
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 5
Basketball Shoes
679,90 kr.
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Nike Air Max Plus VII Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Men's Shoes
1.499 kr.
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
879,90 kr.
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'Two 'Pinkies Up' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
1.049 kr.
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram®
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram® Men‘s shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram®
Men‘s shoes
979,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
979,90 kr.
Nike Air Rift
Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes
Nike Air Rift
Women's Shoes
979,90 kr.
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Men's Shoes
879,90 kr.
Nike Air Max 90 G
Nike Air Max 90 G Golf Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 G
Golf Shoes
1.199 kr.