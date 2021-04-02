How Are Sleep And Stress Related?

If you feel yourself creeping towards that tipping point, take this advice to keep both "s" words in formation.



01. Avoid alcohol.



Hands up if you typically reach for a glass of wine or a beer to take the edge off before bed. Many people turn to alcohol as a way to escape stress, especially at night, says Martin. They think it will help lull them to sleep, but drinking actually does the opposite. "Alcohol tricks you. It makes you feel relaxed and sleepy in the beginning, but about three hours later, as you're metabolising it, it makes you feel more alert and disrupts your sleep", she says. Skip the nightcap and pour yourself a cup of caffeine-free herbal tea (like chamomile) instead, which some studies suggest can promote sounder Zs.





02. Keep triggers outside the bedroom.



The room you sleep in should be a peaceful environment that promotes rest and relaxation. It should not (we repeat: not) be the centre of activity where you work, study, pay bills, watch the news or argue with your partner, says Martin. The more you can separate the source of your stress from your sleep sanctuary, the more you can psychologically distance that stress from your sheets, she explains.





03. Choose a mellow-out activity.



Creating a wind-down routine consisting of one or several calm-you-down activities can set you up for a good night's sleep. Reading (preferably an actual book or magazine rather than a screen) can help distract your brain from anxious thoughts, says Martin. Journalling—and focusing on the day's highlights or things you're grateful for—can help replace discombobulating thoughts with optimistic ones, she adds. And meditation, if it feels natural to you, can help you transition into rest-and-digest mode. You could also try listening to relaxing music which, like meditation, can help you shift from fight-or-flight to goodnight, thanks to its ability to lower cortisol and release dopamine. Listen every night and you can become a better sleeper, suggests research.





At the end of the day, it all comes down to this: sleep more to stress less and feel your best.