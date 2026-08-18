Women's white sweatshirts and hoodies: premium materials meet pro technology
TTransition seamlessly between your work, workouts and beyond with a white hoodie for women from our edit. We use premium materials to help you feel your confident best. Think smooth weaves, super-soft cotton and cosy fleece made to lock in warmth without adding weight. Getting ready for a training session? Reach for a layer crafted with Nike Tech Fleece. This technology works to trap your natural body heat between the fibres, so you can stick to your workout regime when cold weather strikes. When the intensity rises, opt for women's white hoodies featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. This acclaimed fabric moves sweat away from your skin and disperses it across the surface of the garment for faster evaporation. The result? You stay fresh and dry.
Whatever your style, we've got a white sweatshirt for women to suit you. Oversized tops give you plenty of room for layering over your training gear. Or, for a streamlined effect, pick a fitted style with a zip-up front that's easy to adjust. You'll find all-white styles as well as pieces with bold logos and contrasting detailing. Look out for the iconic Nike Swoosh across our range, bringing a premium finish to your outfit. Practical pockets on many of our women's white sweatshirts make it easy to keep essentials safe—and warm your hands at the same time.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose a white hoodie for women with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.