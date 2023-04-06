Women's oversized hoodies: maximum comfort
Get cosy in our collection of women's oversized hoodies and sweatshirts, crafted from ultra-soft fabrics. Whether you're lounging at home or working out, our relaxed silhouettes and lightweight textures will keep you comfortable.
Layering up is key to cosy loungewear—that's what our ladies' oversized hoodies are made for. Crew-neck sweatshirts with dropped shoulders and roomy sleeves are ideal for styling over other tops, while elongated ribbing at the cuffs adds a touch of structure. You'll have plenty of choices when it comes to style—opt for bold graphics or the iconic Nike Swoosh across the chest.
No hoodie would be complete without butter-soft textures. For a little extra cosiness on the inside, opt for oversized sweatshirts with brushed fleece material or zipped hoodies in French terry fabrics. In need of added warmth? Choose hoodies with drawstring hoods and kangaroo pockets to keep your head and hands cosy.