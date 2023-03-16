Oversized hoodies: get comfortable
When you're warming up or taking a break, sometimes an oversized hoodie is just what you need. Our collection of oversized sweatshirts and hoodies has colours and styles to suit every sport and every player. Zip-up hoodies let you adjust your temperature between sets, while breathable sweatshirts keep you comfortable during training sessions. For total comfort, choose roomy silhouettes that are easy to slip on and off on the sidelines.
Make the most of the heat generated by your body with Nike Therma-FIT technology. We use innovative materials in our oversized hoodies to help you stay at the perfect temperature throughout your workout. You'll also find plenty of options from Nike's Move to Zero campaign—our plan to reach net-zero waste and emissions. Crafted with recycled materials, these hoodies and sweatshirts are better for you and the planet.