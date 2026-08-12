Road-race running shoes: go the distance
Ready to smash your personal best? Nike's running shoes for races are designed to help to cross the finish line faster than ever before. Choose racing running shoes that feature Air Zoom units in the forefoot. These deliver superior bounce, so you can tackle every sprinting session in comfort. Meanwhile, shoes made with full-length carbon-fibre plates help to propel you forward while keeping your stride smooth. For maximum stability, choose shoes with a slightly wider carbon-fibre plate.
Want even more cushioning? Look for race-running shoes made with Nike ZoomX, our most responsive foam. It runs from heel to toe, delivering energy return with every stride for a springy feel. Meanwhile, an integrated knit tongue with padding helps to prevent pressure from the laces, so you can keep your mind on your next mile. Our AtomKnit upper helps to keep you secure, no matter which way you move. We've also got road-race running shoes in low-profile designs that help you connect with the tarmac—while feeling almost undetectable on your feet.
A powerful pair of marathon running shoes helps you push beyond limits. Think extra forefoot reinforcement that keeps you secure. Plus, the iconic Waffle outsole pattern on our Nike racing shoes doesn't add bulk, but still delivers multi-surface traction—ideal for all weather conditions.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose Nike racing shoes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made them with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. Plus, since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.