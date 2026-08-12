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Track and Fields Running Shoes

(21)
Nike Zoom Rival Sprint
Nike Zoom Rival Sprint Athletics Sprinting Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival Sprint
Athletics Sprinting Spikes
84,99 €
Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite
Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite Athletics Distance Spikes
Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite
Athletics Distance Spikes
219,99 €
Nike Zoom Rival Multi
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Athletics Multi-Event Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival Multi
Athletics Multi-Event Spikes
84,99 €
Nike Zoom Rival Distance
Nike Zoom Rival Distance Athletics Distance Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival Distance
Athletics Distance Spikes
84,99 €
Nike Dragonfly XC
Nike Dragonfly XC Cross-Country Spikes
Nike Dragonfly XC
Cross-Country Spikes
174,99 €
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Just In
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Men's Road Racing Shoes
179,99 €
Nike Dragonfly 2
Nike Dragonfly 2 Athletics Distance Spikes
Nike Dragonfly 2
Athletics Distance Spikes
174,99 €
Nike Zoom Rival Jump
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Athletics Jumping Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival Jump
Athletics Jumping Spikes
84,99 €
Nike Vaporfly 4 x Renegade
Nike Vaporfly 4 x Renegade Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4 x Renegade
Men's Road Racing Shoes
269,99 €
Nike Victory 2 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike Victory 2 'Keely Hodgkinson' Athletics Distance Spikes
Nike Victory 2 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Athletics Distance Spikes
219,99 €
Nike Long Jump Elite
Nike Long Jump Elite Athletics Jumping Spikes
Nike Long Jump Elite
Athletics Jumping Spikes
149,99 €
Nike High Jump Elite
Nike High Jump Elite Athletics Jumping Spikes
Nike High Jump Elite
Athletics Jumping Spikes
134,99 €
Nike Maxfly 2
Nike Maxfly 2 Athletics Sprinting Spikes
Nike Maxfly 2
Athletics Sprinting Spikes
30% off
Nike Victory 2
Nike Victory 2 Athletics Distance Spikes
Nike Victory 2
Athletics Distance Spikes
30% off
Nike Zoom Rival Waffle 6
Nike Zoom Rival Waffle 6 Road and Cross-Country Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Rival Waffle 6
Road and Cross-Country Racing Shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom Rival Sprint Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Sprint Glam Athletics Sprinting Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival Sprint Glam
Athletics Sprinting Spikes
30% off
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Glam Athletics Multi-Event Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Glam
Athletics Multi-Event Spikes
30% off
Nike Zoom Rival Distance Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Distance Glam Athletics Distance Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival Distance Glam
Athletics Distance Spikes
30% off
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam Athletics Jumping Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam
Athletics Jumping Spikes
30% off
Nike Zoom Ja Fly 4
Nike Zoom Ja Fly 4 Athletics Sprinting Spikes
Nike Zoom Ja Fly 4
Athletics Sprinting Spikes
30% off
Nike Pole Vault Elite
Nike Pole Vault Elite Athletics Jumping Spikes
Nike Pole Vault Elite
Athletics Jumping Spikes
30% off
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Track and field running shoes: designed to go the distance

Whether you're sprinting to the finish line or clocking up the laps, find track shoes for running that support your performance. We've got lightweight designs featuring airy uppers. Explore pairs with a single layer of mesh that delivers breathability in the areas you need it most. Looking for footwear with flexibility? Choose a pair with four or six replaceable spikes. They give you top traction on a range of track surfaces. You'll also find adaptable shoes that are ready for middle and longer distance races. Check out options with rubber at the heel that deliver reliable traction, so you can brake with confidence after you cross the line.


Our track shoes take first place on the podium when it comes to comfort. Look out for cushioning in the midfoot and heel that gives a springy sensation to keep you relaxed while you go the distance. Meanwhile, a smooth, propulsive feel helps to push you forward. Discover pairs featuring Air Zoom units in the forefoot. These responsive cushioning systems consist of two chambers that help to harness your speed while keeping you stable and in control. Supportive bases create a flat area to aid stability. We've also designed options with elevated platforms on the inside, so your spikes feel in control on the straights and around turns. Pick a pair with an arch band that secures the midfoot, making sure you're locked in and ready to race.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose Nike track and field shoes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.