Caps for men: ready for all weather
Come rain or shine, you don't want anything to stop you from hitting your goals. That's where our men's caps come in. Find pieces designed to keep you dry in wet weather and offer added protection in the sun, so nothing holds you back. Whether you want an everyday neutral option or a bold colour to show off your style, there's plenty to choose from. Finished with the iconic Nike Swoosh, our hats aren't just functional—they're a symbol of our sporting heritage.
Get a comfortable cut
What a men's cap that will stay in place? Pick a style in a snug fit. Flexible Nike AeroBill technology combines breathability with sweat-wicking comfort to reduce distractions. Meanwhile, SwooshFlex elastic closures stretch for a fit that feels just right. You'll also find caps with a roomy, modern feel and high depth. Want to keep it classic? Choose an option with a curved bill for a traditional profile. Look out for the metal Jumpman, which adds signature Jordan style you can wear day after day. Meanwhile, tennis and golf pieces with a structured six-panel design create a clubhouse-ready look.
Made to last the distance
When it comes to construction, we don't compromise on quality. Choose caps for men designed using premium fabrics that are built to last. We've got soft and airy cotton styles for everyday wear, as well as durable polyester blends for high-intensity activities. Comfort is key when you're wearing a cap. That's why our materials feel smooth and lightweight, so you can wear them all day. Plus, explore options with four-way stretch fabric that give you added flexibility.
Designs with cool breathability
Check out the air holes at the top of our men's caps—these allow heat to escape when the temperature rises. Mesh panels accentuate breathability, while easy-to-clean fabrics help you keep them looking fresh. Explore designs featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology that work hard to wick sweat away and disperse it evenly across the fabric. It means moisture can evaporate faster, keeping you dry and comfortable. You'll also discover options with Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology that combine sweat-wicking fabric with advanced engineering to help you stay in control.
Find your perfect fit
From casual trucker caps with adjustable straps to sleek snapbacks with branded details, our men's caps blend comfort with innovation. Keep it classic in a mid-depth design that's made for day-to-day wear. Hook-and-loop back straps mean you can easily adjust your fit. We've also got options with metal sliders that you can move to suit you. Any excess can easily be tucked into the sweatband for a streamlined finish. Plus, look out for designs with embroidered eyelets and perforations on the crown and sweatband that allow for extra ventilation.
Be part of our journey
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose a men's cap with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.