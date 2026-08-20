Club Fleece tracksuits: soft comfort for everyday movement
Choose a Club Fleece tracksuit when you want easy layers that keep pace with your day. This collection combines soft hoodies, crew-neck sweatshirts, joggers, trousers and full-zip styles. Stay coordinated in a matching set or mix your favourites with flexible options. Nike Sportswear Club Fleece feels smooth on the outside and softly brushed on the inside. It means you get warmth in cool temperatures without any excess bulk.
A Nike Club tracksuit is made for movement, from warm-ups and travel to relaxed recovery. Ribbed cuffs help hold the fit in place. Meanwhile, elasticated waistbands and adjustable drawcords let you fine-tune comfort. Choose a pullover hoodie for classic coverage—they have just the right amount of room at the opening, so it's simple to get them on and off. Want to switch up your fit? Go for a full-zip hoodie you can keep undone for a lighter feel or zip up to lock in heat. When it comes to trousers, we've got wide-leg and loose options that give you more space to move. Think oversized cuts that make an easy, everyday look. You'll also find fitted designs that keep things streamlined.
The Nike Club Fleece tracksuit range is made for repeat wear. Durable stitching helps pieces stand up to busy routines. Look out for roomy pockets that let you stash your essentials while you're on the move. Fleece joggers pair with a sweatshirt for a cosy combination, or wear a hoodie over a T-shirt as a hassle-free extra layer.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose a Club Fleece tracksuit with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.