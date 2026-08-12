ACG trainers & shoes: ready for any adventure
Whether you're running your favourite trail or exploring a fresh hiking route, Nike ACG shoes are with you every step of the way. We make sure our ACG trainers are ready for all conditions—from unexpected changes in the weather to tricky terrain underfoot. The result? You can tackle any challenge with confidence. Plus, sizes for all ages mean the whole family can be part of the adventure. Look out for the iconic Nike Swoosh across our collection, bringing a premium pop to your footwear.
Stay dry, stay comfortable
Expecting wet weather? Choose Nike ACG trainers with a water-repellent finish to keep your feet dry as you rack up the miles. Look out for shoes with a GORE-TEX membrane. The smart construction stops water from coming in, but stays breathable so that sweat can still evaporate. That means you stay comfortable, even in humid conditions. Check the ankle of the shoes for a heathered foam collar that keeps you warm while working to stop debris and water from getting inside your shoes.
Extreme cushioning for a smooth ride
Treat your feet when you pick ACG shoes for your next adventure. Styles with thick foam cushioning in the soles help absorb the impact of your strike, protecting muscles and joints during extended activity. The springy material gives you a responsive feel, so that you get added energy from each step. You'll also find shoes with grooves in the midsole, making them extra flexible. That means you can enjoy a natural range of movement as you run, jump and climb towards your goals.
Grip on all terrains
Stay in control, even on slippery surfaces, with ACG Nike shoes. Underfoot, a generative traction pattern combined with rubber lugs gives you grip when going uphill or downhill. You can transition seamlessly from the trail to the tarmac, too—the design provides optimal grip off-road and a smooth ride when you hit the pavement. Go for shoes with a classic lace-up front to keep your feet in place mile after mile. For added security, look out for options that feature cables integrated with the laces and an inner sleeve that wraps around your midfoot for a sock-like fit.
Lightweight and breathable
We craft ACG Nike trainers from lightweight and breathable materials, so nothing holds you back from achieving your best. Feather-light mesh and bouncy foam won't weigh you down when it's time to pick up the pace. All of our materials are tested in our lab to ensure they're durable too—so there's no limit on how hard or far you can go. Keep an eye out for styles with pull tabs on the back to make it easy to pull them on in a hurry. A wide range of colours and designs means it's easy to find something to suit your unique look.
A better future
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose ACG trainers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.