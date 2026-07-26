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Nike Charge Football Shinguards - Black/Black/White

Nike Charge

Football Shinguards

27,99 €

Safety shouldn't get in the way of playing your best game. With a hard shell that creates low-profile coverage, these shinguards also have a foam back for comfort, allowing you to kick and pass in comfort.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: DX4608-010

Nike Charge

27,99 €

Safety shouldn't get in the way of playing your best game. With a hard shell that creates low-profile coverage, these shinguards also have a foam back for comfort, allowing you to kick and pass in comfort.

Product Details

  • 43% polypropylene (PP)/33% ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA)/17% polyester/7% rubber
  • Hand wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: DX4608-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (4)

4.8 stars

  • Comfortabel

    Jurjen_Wispelwey

    XL gekocht, zitten comfortabel. Ben zelf 1,83m L zou al echt te klein zijn.

  • Ras

    clarissrd718951954

    Parfait et confortable Je recommande

  • Bien.

    RafaelA79795399

    Buenas, pero le hace falta otro agarre en la parte de abajo porque se tiende a rodar. La esponja interna debe ser un poco más gruesa para mayor comodidad.

Nike Charge Football Shinguards

Nike Charge

27,99 €

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